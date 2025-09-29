Direct Donation Drive 2025

Please scroll for other easy donation options or specify your own amount at the bottom of the screen.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Please scroll for other easy donation options or specify your own amount at the bottom of the screen.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Please scroll for other easy donation options or specify your own amount at the bottom of the screen.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Please scroll for other easy donation options or specify your own amount at the bottom of the screen.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Please scroll for other easy donation options or specify your own amount at the bottom of the screen.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Join your child(ren) at the zoo assembly on Dec 15th and enjoy seeing the animals the Columbus Zoo brings to the school! This admission is good for 2 adults and may only be used during the grades K-2 assembly.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Join your child(ren) at the zoo assembly on Dec 15th and enjoy seeing the animals the Columbus Zoo brings to the school! This admission is good for 2 adults and may only be used during the grades 3-5 assembly.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
Wish your child(ren) happy birthday on the sign in front of the school. The birthday message will remain up for one week. Dates are first come, first served and spots are limited to 4 per week, so purchase early to save your date! Please choose your desired week in the checkout screen. We will do our best to keep the available weeks updated to avoid an oversell situation.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
If you have attended trunk or treat then you know how tough it can be to find a parking spot. Make things a little easier this year by reserving a VIP parking spot! Availability is limited so purchase early to guarantee your spot.
On the checkout screen, please specify how you would like to see your donation used! This will help us to identify what is most important to our community.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing