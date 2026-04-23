Seconds Save Life Corp

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Seconds Save Life Corp

About this event

Direct Threat Casualty Care (DTCC) May 30, 2026

215 Woodfield Ct #5

Groveland, FL 34736, USA

Admission by Donation of any amount
Pay what you can

Your donation of any amount helps to offset the costs of attending and helps us spread this life-saving Direct Threat Casualty Care course throughout the nation. The hard cost to run a full-day 8-hour DTCC Certification program is $425 per person.

  1. Donation of $0-100 grants admission to the class
  2. Donation of $100-200 adds a free leather-engraved patch upon completion of the program
  3. Donation of $200-300 adds a free custom-designed t-shirt specific to the DTCC program
  4. Donation of $300-400 adds free training equipment to continue practicing what you learned
  5. Donations of $400-500 adds a fully prepared IFAK kit.
  6. Donations of $500+ grants you a free refresher course at the time of certificate renewal and one (1) free re-attendance within the 1st year after successfully completing a DTCC Certification.


Thank you for your support!

Sponsor Someone Else: you can donate to help those who can't
Pay what you can

Your donation can help pay for someone else to attend our Direct Threat Casualty Care (DTCC) class. Many people want this lifesaving training, but may not be able to cover the full cost.


By giving, you help Seconds Save Life make practical, action-oriented trauma training accessible to more people in our community.


Thank you for your DONATION! Every donation helps someone learn how to respond when seconds count.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!