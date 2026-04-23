Direct Threat Casualty Care (DTCC) May 30, 2026

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About this event
Your donation of any amount helps to offset the costs of attending and helps us spread this life-saving Direct Threat Casualty Care course throughout the nation. The hard cost to run a full-day 8-hour DTCC Certification program is $425 per person.
Thank you for your support!
Your donation can help pay for someone else to attend our Direct Threat Casualty Care (DTCC) class. Many people want this lifesaving training, but may not be able to cover the full cost.
By giving, you help Seconds Save Life make practical, action-oriented trauma training accessible to more people in our community.
Thank you for your DONATION! Every donation helps someone learn how to respond when seconds count.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!