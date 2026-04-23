Direct Threat Casualty Care (DTCC) May 30, 2026

Your donation of any amount helps to offset the costs of attending and helps us spread this life-saving Direct Threat Casualty Care course throughout the nation. The hard cost to run a full-day 8-hour DTCC Certification program is $425 per person.

Donation of $0-100 grants admission to the class Donation of $100-200 adds a free leather-engraved patch upon completion of the program Donation of $200-300 adds a free custom-designed t-shirt specific to the DTCC program Donation of $300-400 adds free training equipment to continue practicing what you learned Donations of $400-500 adds a fully prepared IFAK kit. Donations of $500+ grants you a free refresher course at the time of certificate renewal and one (1) free re-attendance within the 1st year after successfully completing a DTCC Certification.





Thank you for your support!