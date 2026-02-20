Director Leadership Term & State Activation– 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
Full payment of the 2026 State Director Leadership & Activation Fee.
Optional auto-renewal for the 2027 term may be selected at checkout.
Renews monthly
This plan consists of two automatic monthly payments totaling $250. Billing will be closed by the organization after the final installment.
Renews monthly
This plan consists of three automatic monthly payments totaling $249.99. Billing will be closed by the organization after the final installment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!