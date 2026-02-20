National Juneteenth Heirs of Excellence Foundation

Offered by

National Juneteenth Heirs of Excellence Foundation

About the memberships

Director Leadership Term & State Activation– 2026

2026 State Director Activation– Pay in Full
$250

Valid until March 26, 2027

Full payment of the 2026 State Director Leadership & Activation Fee.
Optional auto-renewal for the 2027 term may be selected at checkout.

2026 State Director Activation Split Pay (2)
$125

Renews monthly

This plan consists of two automatic monthly payments totaling $250. Billing will be closed by the organization after the final installment.

2026 State Director Activation Tri- Pay (3)
$83.33

Renews monthly

This plan consists of three automatic monthly payments totaling $249.99. Billing will be closed by the organization after the final installment.

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