Hosted by

South King County Womens Council Of REALTORS®

About this event

Dirt To Deals

401 8th St SW

Auburn, WA 98001, USA

Same Day Door Price - Current Women's Council Member
$50

Limited tickets available. Register as soon as possible! Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.

Same Day Door Price - Future Women's Council Member
$70

Limited tickets available. Register as soon as possible! Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.

Laffle Ticket
$10

12 Laffle Tickets....formally known as...

Laffle Ticket
$20

25 Laffle Tickets...formally known as...

Luncheon Sponsor
$250

Sponsorship earns you a vendor table at the meeting.

PRESALE ENDED - Women's Council Member
$40

Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.

PRESALE ENDED - Future Women's Council Member
$60

Enjoy the program and delicious lunch.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!