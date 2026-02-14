Dirt To Deals

Hosted by
About this event
Limited tickets available. Register as soon as possible! Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.
Limited tickets available. Register as soon as possible! Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.
12 Laffle Tickets....formally known as...
25 Laffle Tickets...formally known as...
Sponsorship earns you a vendor table at the meeting.
Enjoy the full program and delicious lunch.
Enjoy the program and delicious lunch.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!