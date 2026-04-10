Dirty Dozen Weekend 2026

About this event
Attend all four workshops during the day and show off your new skills at the social dance in the evening!
NOTE: The all-in pass includes registration for the four workshops and the social dance. Competition registration is NOT included with this pass - if you would like to register for the competition, please add it to your cart separately!
Join us and our Dirty Dozen All Star Band, who will keep you triple stepping all night long!
NOTE: Competition registration is NOT included with this social dance ticket - if you would like to register for the competition, please add it to your cart separately!
Compete in the Dirty Dozen Mash Up Mix and Match! There are two levels: novice and experienced. If you've ever won a contest or you've competed over five times, you're considered experienced; otherwise, you're novice. Competitors will dance with others at their own level during the prelims, and those who get to finals will be partnered with someone of the other level. There will be a total of six couples in the finals.
NOTE: Competition registration does NOT include a ticket to the social dance. Competitors must purchase a dance ticket separately.
With this ticket, attend the FIRST TWO workshops taught by Sam Coleman.
DETAILS
10:00–11:00 AM: Workshop 1
Title: A-One, A-Two, A-You-Know-What-to-Do!
Description: Frankie Manning, the Ambassador of Lindy Hop, would often start his dance activity with this class title’s catchy phrase. After this class, you’ll definitely know what to do and more!
11:15 AM–12:15 PM: Workshop 2
Title: Talkin’ All That Jazz
Description: This vibrant solo jazz class explores the roots of jazz movement through expressive footwork, grounded technique, and playful musicality.
NOTE: Tickets for individual workshops can be purchased à la carte in person on May 16th for $40.00 each.
With this ticket, attend the LAST TWO workshops being taught by Sam Coleman.
DETAILS
1:15–2:15 PM: Workshop 3
Title: It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)
Description: A high-energy, rhythm-driven dance class that will combine the joy of Lindy Hop, Charleston, and solo jazz to spark your flow and take your dancing to the next level.
2:30–3:30 PM: Workshop 4
Title: Let the Music Use You
Description: An uplifting, exuberant dance class rooted in freedom, expression, and connection. Come ready to sweat, release, and reconnect with yourself.
NOTE: Tickets for individual workshops can be purchased à la carte in person on May 16th for $40.00 each.
With this ticket, attend the ALL FOUR workshops being taught by Sam Coleman.
Fun fact: You can purchase the ALL-IN ticket to register for all four workshops and get $15 OFF the social dance!!
DETAILS
10:00–11:00 AM: Workshop 1
Title: A-One, A-Two, A-You-Know-What-to-Do!
Description: Frankie Manning, the Ambassador of Lindy Hop, would often start his dance activity with this class title’s catchy phrase. After this class, you’ll definitely know what to do and more!
11:15 AM–12:15 PM: Workshop 2
Title: Talkin’ All That Jazz
Description: This vibrant solo jazz class explores the roots of jazz movement through expressive footwork, grounded technique, and playful musicality.
1:15–2:15 PM: Workshop 3
Title: It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing)
Description: A high-energy, rhythm-driven dance class that will combine the joy of Lindy Hop, Charleston, and solo jazz to spark your flow and take your dancing to the next level.
2:30–3:30 PM: Workshop 4
Title: Let the Music Use You
Description: An uplifting, exuberant dance class rooted in freedom, expression, and connection. Come ready to sweat, release, and reconnect with yourself.
$
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