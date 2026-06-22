DisabiliT4T Membership [TEST]

TIER 1: $2

TIER 2: $6

TIER 3: $10

TIER 4: $14





We use a list of social privileges, class privileges, and financial privileges as a tool to help us determine what pricing tier to choose within the Sliding Scale. This is just a tool for identifying what payment tier makes sense for each of us and it’s not here to judge us for how many boxes we do or don’t check off. Our scores aren't good or bad, they just are.

Sliding Scale

Add one point for each item below that feels true for you. Don’t overthink it; remember, it’s just a quick tool to gauge your financial privilege relative to DT4T’s membership on the whole so you can decide what to pay.



I have a savings account.

I went to college.

I don’t have any student loans.

I had student loans, but I paid them off.

I can afford takeout if I find myself without necessary groceries.

I can afford to hire a car if I need to be driven somewhere.

I’m white.

I’m not Black.

I’m not Indigenous.

I’m not an immigrant or first-generation.

My family has never been enslaved.

My family has never been displaced (ie, by gentrification, war, or colonization)

My family enslaved people in the past. (+10 points)

My family displaced people in the past. (+10 points)

I’ve never been incarcerated.

No one in my family has ever been incarcerated.

I grew up with two parents.

My family gives me a financial safety net.

I’m in contact with the people who raised me.

Growing up, I never worried that there wouldn’t be food on the table.

I know I can afford groceries next week.

I know I can afford next month’s rent.

I don’t have to pay rent.

I own my own home.

I have a safe home.

I’m able to work.

I have a salary.

I have health insurance.

I've never worked for minimum wage.

I have never done sex work.

I have never done survival sex work.

I’m not trans.

I’m not a trans woman.

I can afford to buy clothes, makeup, etc. that reflect my gender.

I’ve never needed gender-affirming healthcare.

I’ve never struggled to access gender-affirming healthcare.

I’ve never struggled to be believed by my doctors.

I have a doctor(s) who understands my illness or disability and is treating me for it.

I don’t have a terminal illness.

Members of my support system understand my disability or illness.

People perceive me as cis (whether or not it’s correct).

People perceive me as straight (whether or not it’s correct).

I’m in a monogamous or primary partnership.

I’m married.

I am able to leave my home on my own.

I am able to perform Activities of Daily Living for myself.

I am able to use the computer by myself.

I’ve never had to go to a food pantry.

I’ve never spent a night in a shelter.

I have never lived in a car.

Tier 1: 0-12 points

Tier 2: 13-25 points

Tier 3: 26-37 points

Tier 4: 38-50 points