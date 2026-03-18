DISABILITY CONNECTIONS' 36TH ANNUAL ADA CELEBRATION

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About this event
Each exhibitor will receive two meal passes | One 8 ft. skirted display table | Recognition in the ADA program and the opportunity to win free prizes. The registration deadline is July 13, 2026. All exhibitor booths must be set up between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., on July 23, 2026. Feel free to leave a donation!
Each exhibitor will receive two meal passes | One 8 ft. skirted display table | Recognition in the ADA program and the opportunity to win free prizes. The registration deadline is July 13, 2026. All exhibitor booths must be set up between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., on July 23, 2026. Feel free to leave a donation!
Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets
A full-screen digital ad A full-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Four meal tickets
Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets
A full-screen digital ad A half-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Three meal tickets
Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets
A full-screen digital ad A quarter-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Two meal tickets
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