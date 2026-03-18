Hosted by

Lifetime Independence for Everyone, Inc.

About this event

DISABILITY CONNECTIONS' 36TH ANNUAL ADA CELEBRATION

501 Rio Concho Dr

San Angelo, TX 76903, USA

General Admissions (Free with RSVP, but $10 at the door).
Free
General Admission Ticket | Meal | Free Access to Exhibitor Floor/Booths | Eligibility for Drawings/Door Prizes | Access to Photo Booth, and all other entertainment. Feel free to leave a donation!
Exhibitor Registration - Non-Profit
$25

Each exhibitor will receive two meal passes | One 8 ft. skirted display table | Recognition in the ADA program and the opportunity to win free prizes. The registration deadline is July 13, 2026. All exhibitor booths must be set up between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., on July 23, 2026. Feel free to leave a donation!

Exhibitor Registration - For-Profit
$50

Each exhibitor will receive two meal passes | One 8 ft. skirted display table | Recognition in the ADA program and the opportunity to win free prizes. The registration deadline is July 13, 2026. All exhibitor booths must be set up between 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., on July 23, 2026. Feel free to leave a donation!

ADA Gold Champion
$3,000

Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets

A full-screen digital ad A full-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Four meal tickets

ADA Silver Champion
$2,000

Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets

A full-screen digital ad A half-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Three meal tickets

ADA Bronze Champion
$1,000

Logo prominently displayed on Disability Connections' website and social media outlets

A full-screen digital ad A quarter-page ad in our printed program An exhibitor table Two meal tickets

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