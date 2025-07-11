Disability Culture Lab Presents... Disability Culture Cabaret: Pride Edition

We are happy to have you just as you are!
We are happy to have you join us online just as you are!
Donate to cover the cover the cost of your attendance, and ensure Disability Culture Lab can continue our work with disabled artists to celebrate and imagine disabled joy and liberation.
Donate to cover the cover the cost of your attendance plus one extra person who can't afford to pay, and ensure Disability Culture Lab can continue our work with disabled artists to celebrate and imagine disabled joy and liberation.
Donate to cover the cover the cost of your attendance plus one extra person who can't afford to pay, and ensure Disability Culture Lab can continue our work with disabled artists to celebrate and imagine disabled joy and liberation.
PLUS, you'll receive a “Disability Justice is…” poster designed by Jen White-Johnson.
This ticket is only for people who are performing in the show, so that we can know your access needs.
This ticket is only for people who are staff at sponsoring organizations, so that we can know your access needs.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing