disABILITYsa's Support Gear

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Celebrate disability inclusion with the 2026 Fiesta Especial® medal! Each purchase fuels programs at disABILITYsa that educate, advance, engage, and strengthen our shared disability community—because everyone knows someone with a disability. Invest in a San Antonio where everyone belongs, can age with dignity, and is welcomed. Scan the built‑in QR code or tap the NFC chip to share the mission, stories, and impact with friends and family.
Just in time for Summer disABILITYsa brings you the perfect statement piece for your garden or backyard - the "I Am Disability Friendly" three-dimensional wind spinner. It's mesmerizing, relaxing, and engaging. Each beautiful stainless steel wind spinner (by Sapphire Spinners) is designed to enhance your patio, porch, or garden with vibrant themes that resonate with nature and beauty. This meaningful art piece can be yours today!
This cup syncs up with your phone for a musical experience.
Collection of older Fiesta Especial medals
If you'd like your smaller support gear item (Single Medal, Greeting Cards) mailed to you, please select this option.
If you'd like your larger support gear item (Medal Set, Wind Spinner, T-Shirt, Tubmler, etc) mailed to you, please select this option.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!