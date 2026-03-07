disABILITYsa's Support Gear

Celebrate disability inclusion with the 2026 Fiesta Especial® medal! Each purchase fuels programs at disABILITYsa that educate, advance, engage, and strengthen our shared disability community—because everyone knows someone with a disability. Invest in a San Antonio where everyone belongs, can age with dignity, and is welcomed. Scan the built‑in QR code or tap the NFC chip to share the mission, stories, and impact with friends and family.