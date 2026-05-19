Disabled American Veterans - Department Store

About this shop
Individual polo order (Blue, Gray, OR Red) Other colors available upon request
Spec sheet of available colors and sizes can be located at:
MEN'S Spec Sheet for Men's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 88181
WOMEN'S Spec Sheet for CORE365 - Women's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 78181
(Price for 3 polos will be $125. Use code Multi3 for discount at checkout)
3 pack Polo (Blue, Platinum, Red) Other colors available upon request
Spec sheet of available colors and sizes can be located at:
MEN'S Spec Sheet for Men's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 88181
WOMEN'S Spec Sheet for CORE365 - Women's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 78181
MEN'S Spec Sheet for Men's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 88181
WOMEN'S Spec Sheet for CORE365 - Women's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 78181
(Price for 3 polos will be $125. Use code Multi3 for discount at checkout)
Lightweight and breathable, our cotton-rich shirts keep their professional edge thanks to a stain-release finish, which releases stains during washing. Budget-friendly and durable, these virtually carefree shirts feature an Easy Care blend and finish. They also color-coordinate with our Core Classic Pique styles for seamless uniforming.
Men's-Spec Sheet and Color Options- Port Authority® Long Sleeve Carefree Poplin Shirt. W100
Women's- Spec Sheet and Color Options- Port Authority® Women's Long Sleeve Carefree Poplin Shirt. LW100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!