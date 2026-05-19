Disabled American Veterans - Department Store

I ndividual polo order (Blue, Gray, OR Red) Other colors available upon request

Spec sheet of available colors and sizes can be located at:

MEN'S Spec Sheet for Men's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 88181

WOMEN'S Spec Sheet for CORE365 - Women's Origin Performance Piqué Polo - 78181

(Price for 3 polos will be $125. Use code Multi3 for discount at checkout)