Disabled Veterans Outdoors's Shop

Tall T-shirt item
Tall T-shirt
$35

2.5 inches longer. 100%, 6oz cotton. NOTE: Sport Grey is a 90/10 cotton poly blend. 

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Dry-Blend T-Shirt item
Dry-Blend T-Shirt
$35

The Gildan Adult 5.5 oz., 50/50 T-Shirt offers durable, moisture-wicking comfort. This tee features a 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, ensuring a classic fit with double-needle hems for added durability.

Colors Available: Black, Sport Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

T-Shirt Long Sleeve Gildan 540 100% Cotton item
T-Shirt Long Sleeve Gildan 540 100% Cotton
$38

Gildan G540 Heavy Cotton long-sleeve t-shirt is 100% cotton, preshrunk 5.3oz classic material. That means softness like slipping on a cloud. Whether you're putting it on at the start of the day or as relief at the very end of the day, this shirt has the stylish comfort you deserve. 

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

T-Shirt Gildan 500 100% Cotton item
T-Shirt Gildan 500 100% Cotton
$35

Gildan refers to this tee as the "Heavy Cotton", however it is lighter weight than many t-shirts. The 100% cotton Gildan G500 is a 100% preshrunk 5.3oz.

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Tall Core Fleece Pullover Hoodie 50/50 Port & Company item
Tall Core Fleece Pullover Hoodie 50/50 Port & Company
$45

The Port & Company Unisex Tall Core Fleece Hoodie ensures cozy warmth with its 7.8 oz 50/50 cotton/poly blend. It features a tear-away label and a soft, pill-resistant finish. Optimal for tall sizes! Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Sweatshirt Hoodie Hanes 50/50 item
Sweatshirt Hoodie Hanes 50/50
$42

Hanes 50/50 ComfortBlend Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt. Lighter weight 7.8oz Printpro low-pill fabric. Made with 5% polyester EcoSmart recycled material. Ribbed knit collar, cuffs and waistband. Extra Large kangaroo pouch pocket in front.

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Sweatshirt Crewneck Gildan G180 item
Sweatshirt Crewneck Gildan G180
$40

Gildan G180 50/50 crewneck sweatshirt. Fabric is 8oz 50% cotton, 50% polyester. Gildan calls this item the Heavy Blend, but it is lighter weight fabric. Air Jet Spun Yarn creates a softer feel without pilling. Athletic rib collar and cuffs with Lycra, double needle stitching throughout.

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Polo Performance 365 Dryblend item
Polo Performance 365 Dryblend
$40

The Team 365 Zone Performance Polo offers top-tier comfort and style. Crafted from 100% polyester interlock, this polo is moisture-wicking and features UV protection, making it ideal for any setting. Available in 8 vibrant colors, it includes a three-button placket and tear-away label for easy customization. Optimal for sublimation, embroidery, and heat transfer vinyl, this polo adapts to various customization needs without compromising on quality. Customers appreciate its breathable fabric and consistent fit, ideal for crafting personalized work or casual wear.

  • 3.8 oz., 100% polyester interlock
  • Moisture-wicking and uv protection performance
  • Cationic dyes for superior brightness and excellent colorfastness
  • Dyed-to-match buttons
  • Three-button placket
  • Team fit
  • Tear-away label blend. 

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Hanes Shorts Athletic with Pockets item
Hanes Shorts Athletic with Pockets
$35
  • COMFORTING COTTON - Pure cotton jersey that's as soft as your favorite tee shirt.
  • EASE AT THE WAIST - An elasticized pull-on waist with an interior drawstring is all about comfort.
  • HANDY SIDE POCKETS - Who could live without pockets for your essentials?
  • VERSATILE LENGTH - Mid-thigh length with a 7.5" inseam, perfect for working out or hanging out.
  • QUALITY FABRIC - Hanes jersey shorts with pockets are made of 100% cotton

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Sweatpants Jerzee Open Bottom Fleece Pocket item
Sweatpants Jerzee Open Bottom Fleece Pocket
$45

Jerzees Open Bottom Fleece Sweatpants. Fabric is 8oz 50% cotton/50% polyester. Jersey-lined pockets, elastic drawcord waist. Resists pilling. 

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.

Short Sleeve Fishing Shirt item
Short Sleeve Fishing Shirt
$45

100% polyester> Moisture wicking, ultra tight knit to resist snagging. Stain and odor resistant

Colors Available: Olive, Teal, Royal Blue, Electric Blue, Light Blue, Military Green, Navy, Sand, Silver, Graphite, Scarlet, Pink, Safety Orange, and Black.

Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt item
Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt
$50

100% polyester> Moisture wicking, ultra tight knit to resist snagging. Stain and odor resistant

Colors Available: Olive, Teal, Royal Blue, Electric Blue, Light Blue, Military Green, Navy, Sand, Silver, Graphite, Scarlet, Pink, Safety Orange, and Black.

Trucker Hat item
Trucker Hat
$28

Retro trucker hat combines style with versatility. Durable 65/35 polyester/cotton blend. Colors: Dark Gray/Navy Blue, Gray/White, Charcoal/Neon Orange, Charcoal/Neon Green, Red/White. Chest logo only

Beanie item
Beanie
$18

Colors: Navy Blue, Gray, Orange, Olive, Black

Overnight bag item
Overnight bag
$50

Constructed from durable polyester materials. Colors: Black, Navy Blue, Red, or Gray with fun pop trim colors

Catfishing Logo item
Catfishing Logo
free
Bowfishing Logo item
Bowfishing Logo
free
Trout Logo item
Trout Logo
free
Trap Shooting Logo item
Trap Shooting Logo
free
Hybrid Bluegill Logo item
Hybrid Bluegill Logo
free
Branch Seal item
Branch Seal
$5

Specify your branch when ordering.

Deer Hunt Logo item
Deer Hunt Logo
free
Chest or Back Deer Hunt Logo 2 item
Chest or Back Deer Hunt Logo 2
free
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing