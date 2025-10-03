Disabled Veterans Outdoors's Shop

2.5 inches longer. 100%, 6oz cotton. NOTE: Sport Grey is a 90/10 cotton poly blend.
Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.
The Gildan Adult 5.5 oz., 50/50 T-Shirt offers durable, moisture-wicking comfort. This tee features a 50% cotton and 50% polyester blend, ensuring a classic fit with double-needle hems for added durability.
Gildan G540 Heavy Cotton long-sleeve t-shirt is 100% cotton, preshrunk 5.3oz classic material. That means softness like slipping on a cloud. Whether you're putting it on at the start of the day or as relief at the very end of the day, this shirt has the stylish comfort you deserve.
Gildan refers to this tee as the "Heavy Cotton", however it is lighter weight than many t-shirts. The 100% cotton Gildan G500 is a 100% preshrunk 5.3oz.
The Port & Company Unisex Tall Core Fleece Hoodie ensures cozy warmth with its 7.8 oz 50/50 cotton/poly blend. It features a tear-away label and a soft, pill-resistant finish. Optimal for tall sizes! Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.
Hanes 50/50 ComfortBlend Ecosmart Hooded Sweatshirt. Lighter weight 7.8oz Printpro low-pill fabric. Made with 5% polyester EcoSmart recycled material. Ribbed knit collar, cuffs and waistband. Extra Large kangaroo pouch pocket in front.
Gildan G180 50/50 crewneck sweatshirt. Fabric is 8oz 50% cotton, 50% polyester. Gildan calls this item the Heavy Blend, but it is lighter weight fabric. Air Jet Spun Yarn creates a softer feel without pilling. Athletic rib collar and cuffs with Lycra, double needle stitching throughout.
The Team 365 Zone Performance Polo offers top-tier comfort and style. Crafted from 100% polyester interlock, this polo is moisture-wicking and features UV protection, making it ideal for any setting. Available in 8 vibrant colors, it includes a three-button placket and tear-away label for easy customization. Optimal for sublimation, embroidery, and heat transfer vinyl, this polo adapts to various customization needs without compromising on quality. Customers appreciate its breathable fabric and consistent fit, ideal for crafting personalized work or casual wear.
Jerzees Open Bottom Fleece Sweatpants. Fabric is 8oz 50% cotton/50% polyester. Jersey-lined pockets, elastic drawcord waist. Resists pilling.
100% polyester> Moisture wicking, ultra tight knit to resist snagging. Stain and odor resistant
Colors Available: Olive, Teal, Royal Blue, Electric Blue, Light Blue, Military Green, Navy, Sand, Silver, Graphite, Scarlet, Pink, Safety Orange, and Black.
Retro trucker hat combines style with versatility. Durable 65/35 polyester/cotton blend. Colors: Dark Gray/Navy Blue, Gray/White, Charcoal/Neon Orange, Charcoal/Neon Green, Red/White. Chest logo only
Colors: Navy Blue, Gray, Orange, Olive, Black
Constructed from durable polyester materials. Colors: Black, Navy Blue, Red, or Gray with fun pop trim colors
Specify your branch when ordering.
