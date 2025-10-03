Disabled Veterans Outdoors's Shop

The Team 365 Zone Performance Polo offers top-tier comfort and style. Crafted from 100% polyester interlock, this polo is moisture-wicking and features UV protection, making it ideal for any setting. Available in 8 vibrant colors, it includes a three-button placket and tear-away label for easy customization. Optimal for sublimation, embroidery, and heat transfer vinyl, this polo adapts to various customization needs without compromising on quality. Customers appreciate its breathable fabric and consistent fit, ideal for crafting personalized work or casual wear.

3.8 oz., 100% polyester interlock

Moisture-wicking and uv protection performance

Cationic dyes for superior brightness and excellent colorfastness

Dyed-to-match buttons

Three-button placket

Team fit

Tear-away label blend.

Colors Available: Black, Gray, Navy Blue, Pink, Red, White, Navy Blue.