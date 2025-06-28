Welcome to Disan Soccer!

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
This membership gives you access to all the classes on our calendar at any of our locations during the month.
Scrimmage Days are always on Saturdays.
Renews monthly
This membership is exclusively for our little ones! Our cute little members, learning the fundamentals of our beautiful game. This membership includes all classes scheduled during the month at any of our locations, plus Sunday Scrimmages!
Ages 4-8 exclusively.
Valid for one year
This membership gives you full access to any of our programs during the year at any location, including camps or special training or games.
$
