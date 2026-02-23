Disc Golf for Good Vendors and Sponsors

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About this event
Perfect for local businesses, artisans, wellness providers, clubs, and community groups.
Includes:
•10x10 vendor space (tent not provided)
•Opportunity to engage directly with players and spectators
•Recognition on KLB social media
Put your brand in front of every player on the course.
Includes:
•10x10 vendor space (tent not provided)
•Opportunity to engage directly with players and spectators
•Custom H-frame sign placed at high visibility tee of an assigned hole
•Logo on course map
•Sponsor recognition on KLB’s website and social channels, and marketing materials
•Opportunity to provide branded giveaways for player bags
Support hydration, wellness, and a cleaner community.
Includes:
•10x10 vendor space in higher visibility location (tent not provided)
•Opportunity to engage directly with players and spectators
•Custom H-frame sign at an official tournament water station
•Provided table and tent on course at hydration station
•Logo on course map
•Logo on hydration station sign (A-frame)
•Recognition on KLB’s website, social channels, and marketing materials
•Opportunity to provide branded giveaways for player bags
Support hydration, wellness, and a cleaner community.
Includes:
•Double 10x10 vendor space in highest traffic area (tents provided)
•Opportunity to engage directly with players and spectators
•Custom H-frame sign at central tournament water station
•Logo on course map
•Logo on hydration station sign (A-frame)
•Recognition on KLB’s website, social channels, and marketing materials
•Opportunity to provide reusable bottle or cup to participants
Partners with KLB for event marketing and logistics
Includes:
•Double 10x10 vendor space in highest traffic area (tents provided)
•Opportunity to engage directly with players and spectators
•Custom H-frame sign at central tournament water station
•Logo on course map
•Logo on hydration station sign (A-frame)
•Recognition on KLB’s website, social channels, and marketing materials
•Opportunity to provide branded giveaways for player bags
•Logo on tournament t-shirt
•Opening ceremony remarks
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