Solomons Quest

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Solomons Quest

About this event

Disciple-Shaping by Discovery

520 Overland Trail

Fritch, TX 79036, USA

Individual
$35

Full participation and resources for one participant for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.

Group of 4 or more.
$100

Full participation and resources for 4 or more participants for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.

Pastors
Free

Pastors (Lead, Associate, Discipleship, Students, NextGen, etc.) attend at no charge. Full participation for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.

Pay What You can
Pay what you can

Full participation and resources for one participant for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.

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