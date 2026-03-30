Disciple-Shaping by Discovery

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About this event
Full participation and resources for one participant for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.
Full participation and resources for 4 or more participants for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.
Pastors (Lead, Associate, Discipleship, Students, NextGen, etc.) attend at no charge. Full participation for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.
Full participation and resources for one participant for the Friday night/Saturday morning event. Includes refreshments, training guide, and the Solomon's Quest Passport.
$
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