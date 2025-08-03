eventClosed

Disciples Chapel's Silent Auction

1002 US-98, New Augusta, MS 39462, USA

Fruit Basket with Wood Bowl item
Fruit Basket with Wood Bowl
$10

This beautiful wood bowl would look great sitting on the counter top. Enjoy the apples, oranges and bananas that come with it and fill it again and again!!

One Free large Milkshake item
One Free large Milkshake
$1

Front street scoops in Richton, Mississippi graciously donated one free large milkshake. Take this certificate in at anytime to redeem and pick any flavor. They use Hershey brand ice cream and provide yummy toppings!

$35 Gift Certificate to Pathway Nutrition item
$35 Gift Certificate to Pathway Nutrition
$10

Pathway Nutrition in Richton, Mississippi donated this gift card to their nutrition shop. Be sure to win and spend it on delicious loaded teas and other things they offer.

$200 Lumberjack’s Cafe Gift Card item
$200 Lumberjack’s Cafe Gift Card
$30

Lumberjacks cafe in New Augusta, MS has donated a very generous amount on a gift card. They offer delicious lunch and dinner options including their famous lumberjack bites, chicken tenders, and even pizza!

Berkley Fusion Fishing Pole and Reel item
Berkley Fusion Fishing Pole and Reel
$10

Donated by Two Rivers Outdoors in Richton, MS This Berkkey Fushion is a 6’6” pole and comes with a spincast reel. Great for lake fishing all summer and fall!

Custom Cornhole Board item
Custom Cornhole Board
$50

This cornhole board set comes with a beautiful graphic of a catfish and American flag background. Stores away easy and comes with extra stars and stripes beanbags.

48” Toshiba TV (Not new Item) item
48” Toshiba TV (Not new Item)
$5

Toshiba 48” TV. Not internet capable but works great! (Not New Item)

Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer (Not New Item) item
Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer (Not New Item)
$50

Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer with attachments

Sharpe Carousel Microwave (Not New Item) item
Sharpe Carousel Microwave (Not New Item)
$5

Sharpe Microwave. Timer not working but can use minute plus button. Works otherwise!

Handmade Stained Glass Eagle item
Handmade Stained Glass Eagle
$10

This handmade stained glass eagle was crafted and graciously donated by Brenda of The Sapphire Phoenix. You can find her and her mothers works on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/share/1cGQ2iWV3T/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Handmade leather and hair notebook. item
Handmade leather and hair notebook.
$10

This beautiful handmade real leather and hair notebook holds a small legal pad with space for your pens! This was crafted and graciously donated by Brenda of The Sapphire Phoenix. You can find her and her daughters works on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/share/1cGQ2iWV3T/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Pinkish Tan Bogg Bag w/ Strap and Accesories item
Pinkish Tan Bogg Bag w/ Strap and Accesories
$20

This brand new pink Bogg Bag is stylish and durable. Take it to work, the beach, park, camping, and more! It also comes with a strap and hook accesories.

Summer Fun Gift Basket item
Summer Fun Gift Basket
$5

This cute basket comes with essentials for the summertime. Featuring a beachy dish towel, sunglasses case, drink mix ins and more!

Food Processor item
Food Processor
$20

Hello Spring Board item
Hello Spring Board
$15

Large Wooden Cross item
Large Wooden Cross
$10

Pilgrim Chalkboard with Stand item
$10

Gallon Drink Dispenser (Not New Item) item
Gallon Drink Dispenser (Not New Item)
$5

Large Framed Cross item
Large Framed Cross
$10

Zip Door item
Zip Door
$5

Large Cornhole Boards (Not New Item) item
Large Cornhole Boards (Not New Item)
$10

Leg Massager (Not New Item) item
Leg Massager (Not New Item)
$10

Tupperware Pitcher and Cups w/Lids item
Tupperware Pitcher and Cups w/Lids
$10

Photo Session item
Photo Session
$20

Hand Torched Cross item
Hand Torched Cross
$5

Zebra/Safari Bag with Wheels (Not New Item) item
Zebra/Safari Bag with Wheels (Not New Item)
$1

Brown Safari Bag w/ Wheels (Not New Item) item
$1

Glass Dish item
$5

This glass dish has a beautiful blue pattern.

Decorative Wall Sconces item
Decorative Wall Sconces
$20

These three wall sconces are a beautiful addition to your home. Add a candle or use as is.

Kitchen Jars item
Kitchen Jars
$10

These four jars vary in size and are perfect for cookies, coffee, sugar, and tea!! Put these on your kitchen counter to house your ingredients!

Antique Child Size Desk set item
Antique Child Size Desk set
$10

Antique Child Size Rocking Chair item
Antique Child Size Rocking Chair
$10

Antique Wood Bedframe item
Antique Wood Bedframe
$50

This beautiful bed frame can be refurbished for the room of your dreams.

Antique Chifrobe item
Antique Chifrobe
$30

3 Tiered Table item
3 Tiered Table
$10

This table features 3 shelves! Perfect for a side table or to house your plants or knick knacks.

Low Wood Coffee Table item
Low Wood Coffee Table
$20

This is a oval wood table perfect for refinishing for your living room!

Antique Dresser with Mirror and Shelves item
Antique Dresser with Mirror and Shelves
$50

Antique Wood dresser with mirror and shelves. Dresser not pictured.

Food Vaccum Sealer w/ Bags item
Food Vaccum Sealer w/ Bags
$5

This

$75 Catfish Wagon Gift Certificate item
$75 Catfish Wagon Gift Certificate
$10

This gift certificate was graciously donated to us by the Cat fish Wagon in Runnelstown, MS. Win this and enjoy delicious fried or grilled catfish, shrimp, steak, and more!

Camper tailgate/bike rack item
$50

Wood Bird Feeder w/ Seed item
Wood Bird Feeder w/ Seed
$10

This wood bird feeder features a mesh bottom and a chain to hang it up with. Comes with a small bag a feed to get you started.

Americana Bottle Opener item
Americana Bottle Opener
$5

This American flag bottle opener features a hanger on the back to hang up and a magnet in the design to catch the bottle cap.

Nu Skin Bundle item
Nu Skin Bundle
$20

Our very own Misty Courtney donated this Nu Skin bundle. The bundle includes: Nu Skin Whitening Toothpaste-$20 Value

Nu Skin Curl & Lash Mascara- $35 Value

Nu Skin Waterfull Mask-$10 Value.

