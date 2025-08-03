Disciples Chapel's Silent Auction

1002 US-98, New Augusta, MS 39462, USA
This beautiful wood bowl would look great sitting on the counter top. Enjoy the apples, oranges and bananas that come with it and fill it again and again!!
Front street scoops in Richton, Mississippi graciously donated one free large milkshake. Take this certificate in at anytime to redeem and pick any flavor. They use Hershey brand ice cream and provide yummy toppings!
Pathway Nutrition in Richton, Mississippi donated this gift card to their nutrition shop. Be sure to win and spend it on delicious loaded teas and other things they offer.
Lumberjacks cafe in New Augusta, MS has donated a very generous amount on a gift card. They offer delicious lunch and dinner options including their famous lumberjack bites, chicken tenders, and even pizza!
Donated by Two Rivers Outdoors in Richton, MS This Berkkey Fushion is a 6’6” pole and comes with a spincast reel. Great for lake fishing all summer and fall!
This cornhole board set comes with a beautiful graphic of a catfish and American flag background. Stores away easy and comes with extra stars and stripes beanbags.
Toshiba 48” TV. Not internet capable but works great! (Not New Item)
Kitchen Aid Stand Mixer with attachments
Sharpe Microwave. Timer not working but can use minute plus button. Works otherwise!
This handmade stained glass eagle was crafted and graciously donated by Brenda of The Sapphire Phoenix. You can find her and her mothers works on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/share/1cGQ2iWV3T/?mibextid=wwXIfr
This beautiful handmade real leather and hair notebook holds a small legal pad with space for your pens! This was crafted and graciously donated by Brenda of The Sapphire Phoenix. You can find her and her daughters works on their Facebook page! https://www.facebook.com/share/1cGQ2iWV3T/?mibextid=wwXIfr
This brand new pink Bogg Bag is stylish and durable. Take it to work, the beach, park, camping, and more! It also comes with a strap and hook accesories.
This cute basket comes with essentials for the summertime. Featuring a beachy dish towel, sunglasses case, drink mix ins and more!
This glass dish has a beautiful blue pattern.
These three wall sconces are a beautiful addition to your home. Add a candle or use as is.
These four jars vary in size and are perfect for cookies, coffee, sugar, and tea!! Put these on your kitchen counter to house your ingredients!
This beautiful bed frame can be refurbished for the room of your dreams.
This table features 3 shelves! Perfect for a side table or to house your plants or knick knacks.
This is a oval wood table perfect for refinishing for your living room!
Antique Wood dresser with mirror and shelves. Dresser not pictured.
This
This gift certificate was graciously donated to us by the Cat fish Wagon in Runnelstown, MS. Win this and enjoy delicious fried or grilled catfish, shrimp, steak, and more!
This wood bird feeder features a mesh bottom and a chain to hang it up with. Comes with a small bag a feed to get you started.
This American flag bottle opener features a hanger on the back to hang up and a magnet in the design to catch the bottle cap.
Our very own Misty Courtney donated this Nu Skin bundle. The bundle includes: Nu Skin Whitening Toothpaste-$20 Value
Nu Skin Curl & Lash Mascara- $35 Value
Nu Skin Waterfull Mask-$10 Value.
