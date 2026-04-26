This deposit secures your dates.

*REMAINING BALANCE DUE NO LATER THAN 7 DAYS PRIOR TO YOUR Discipleship Residency beginning date.





Refund Policy: No Refunds Because we limit our residency to one-on-one mentorship and prepay for resources, lodging, and materials specifically for your stay, all payments are non-refundable. In the event of a personal emergency, payments may be applied to a future residency date at the discretion of Still Waters leadership.





Payment Schedule:

Deposit: $500 due within two weeks of April 26th to secure dates.

Balance: Remaining $500 due by June 5th (7 days prior to arrival).

You are welcome to pay in full now if that is better for you.

Thanks!!