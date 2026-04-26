Still Waters Church

Hosted by

Still Waters Church

About this event

Discipleship Residency

10435 Moss Branch Rd

Bon Aqua, TN 37025, USA

Deposit
$500

1 left!

This deposit secures your dates.

*REMAINING BALANCE DUE NO LATER THAN 7 DAYS PRIOR TO YOUR Discipleship Residency beginning date.


Refund Policy: No Refunds Because we limit our residency to one-on-one mentorship and prepay for resources, lodging, and materials specifically for your stay, all payments are non-refundable. In the event of a personal emergency, payments may be applied to a future residency date at the discretion of Still Waters leadership.


Payment Schedule:

  • Deposit: $500 due within two weeks of April 26th to secure dates.
  • Balance: Remaining $500 due by June 5th (7 days prior to arrival).
  • You are welcome to pay in full now if that is better for you.

Thanks!!

Full Payment
$1,000

1 left!

Thank you for your payment. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Balance
$500

1 left!

Thank you for your payment. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Add a donation for Still Waters Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!