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This deposit secures your dates.
*REMAINING BALANCE DUE NO LATER THAN 7 DAYS PRIOR TO YOUR Discipleship Residency beginning date.
Refund Policy: No Refunds Because we limit our residency to one-on-one mentorship and prepay for resources, lodging, and materials specifically for your stay, all payments are non-refundable. In the event of a personal emergency, payments may be applied to a future residency date at the discretion of Still Waters leadership.
Payment Schedule:
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Thank you for your payment. We look forward to seeing you soon!
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Thank you for your payment. We look forward to seeing you soon!
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