DiscNY's Silent Auction

Valued at $300
Receive two hour-long private piano lessons at your home with pianist and music educator Zach Saffa (who is also the secretary of our board!), or give this as a gift.
Valued at $300
Receive two hour-long private piano lessons at your home with pianist and music educator Zach Saffa (who is also the secretary of our board!), or give this as a gift.
10 Classes at the Yoga Common Studio (NYC)
$140
Starting bid
Valued at $280
This item is good for 10 (!!) classes at the Yoga Common in Midtown! The Yoga Common was started by two sisters with a passion for movement and a heart for healing. The Studio is in a brownstone with original wooden floors & beautiful sunlight.
Valued at $280
This item is good for 10 (!!) classes at the Yoga Common in Midtown! The Yoga Common was started by two sisters with a passion for movement and a heart for healing. The Studio is in a brownstone with original wooden floors & beautiful sunlight.
1 Whole Pie from Four and Twenty Blackbirds
$35
Starting bid
Valued at $45
Chocolate pecan, lemon, salted caramel...pick your favorite and ENJOY! Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie bakery was founded in Brooklyn in 2009 by sisters and pie makers Melissa Elsen and Emily Elsen.
Valued at $45
Chocolate pecan, lemon, salted caramel...pick your favorite and ENJOY! Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie bakery was founded in Brooklyn in 2009 by sisters and pie makers Melissa Elsen and Emily Elsen.
Rosaluna Mezcal - 3 Bottles
$60
Starting bid
Valued at $102 (3 bottles at $34 each)
Bright and brilliant with complex and layered notes of citrus and tropical fruits, look out for a silky smooth finish and just a hint of agave smoke.
Valued at $102 (3 bottles at $34 each)
Bright and brilliant with complex and layered notes of citrus and tropical fruits, look out for a silky smooth finish and just a hint of agave smoke.
Jazz Gallery Bundle
$170
Starting bid
Valued at $340
This bundle includes a "Jazz Enthusiast" membership and 2 table tickets to any show (excludes special events) at the Jazz Gallery in NOMAD!
Valued at $340
This bundle includes a "Jazz Enthusiast" membership and 2 table tickets to any show (excludes special events) at the Jazz Gallery in NOMAD!
Islanders Bundle
$120
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Two complimentary tickets to a mutually agreed upon New York Islanders home game in the 24-25 or 25-26 season. [Tickets may not be resold, blackout dates apply] and all the gear to be a true fan!
Valued at $300
Two complimentary tickets to a mutually agreed upon New York Islanders home game in the 24-25 or 25-26 season. [Tickets may not be resold, blackout dates apply] and all the gear to be a true fan!
Bike Tour with Toner and Theo
$75
Starting bid
Cruise through the streets of NYC with avid cyclists and NYC historians Caitlin Toner and Theo Eo.
This is for a group of up to 4.
Cruise through the streets of NYC with avid cyclists and NYC historians Caitlin Toner and Theo Eo.
This is for a group of up to 4.
Two Hour-Long Beginning Yiddish Language Lessons
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Two hour-long beginning Yiddish language lessons with Sonia Bloom, in-person (NYC) or over Zoom. Either 1:1 or a small group class for up to four students! Can be personalized according to interests: basic conversation skills, reading and translation practice, research strategies, or Yiddish song.
Sonia Bloom is the Yiddish Education Specialist for the Yiddish Book Center and has experience teaching students of all ages, from children in afterschool programs, college students, and retirees.
Valued at $250
Two hour-long beginning Yiddish language lessons with Sonia Bloom, in-person (NYC) or over Zoom. Either 1:1 or a small group class for up to four students! Can be personalized according to interests: basic conversation skills, reading and translation practice, research strategies, or Yiddish song.
Sonia Bloom is the Yiddish Education Specialist for the Yiddish Book Center and has experience teaching students of all ages, from children in afterschool programs, college students, and retirees.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 1)
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 2)
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 3)
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 4)
$75
Starting bid
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Valued at $200
1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
NY Jets Lithograph of Signed Photo
$40
Starting bid
Valued at $100
An NFL-licensed photo of Garrett Wilson.
Valued at $100
An NFL-licensed photo of Garrett Wilson.
2 Tickets to New York Red Bull Match
$65
Starting bid
Valued at $130
Enjoy a 2025 home match for the New York Red Bull! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match.
Valued at $130
Enjoy a 2025 home match for the New York Red Bull! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match.
2 Tickets to the NY/NJ Gotham FC Match
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Enjoy a 2025 home match for the NY/NJ Gotham FC! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match. Go Battys!
Valued at $50
Enjoy a 2025 home match for the NY/NJ Gotham FC! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match. Go Battys!
Gridlock Basket
$90
Starting bid
Valued at $175
This basket includes all that you need to be the ULTIMATE fan of our very own NY PUL team, Gridlock (the 2024 PUL Champions no less)!
2025 Home game season pass
1 Gridlock custom disc
1 full deck 2024 trading cards [The cards are limited quantity and never been released]
2025 Home jersey and hat from Breakmark [brand new designs!]
Valued at $175
This basket includes all that you need to be the ULTIMATE fan of our very own NY PUL team, Gridlock (the 2024 PUL Champions no less)!
2025 Home game season pass
1 Gridlock custom disc
1 full deck 2024 trading cards [The cards are limited quantity and never been released]
2025 Home jersey and hat from Breakmark [brand new designs!]
2 Tickets to Life and Trust
$150
Starting bid
Valued at $390
2 tickets to the immersive performance Life and Trust, a sprawling story of money, sex, and power unfolding in the Financial District.
Valued at $390
2 tickets to the immersive performance Life and Trust, a sprawling story of money, sex, and power unfolding in the Financial District.
1981 Nationals Disc
$40
Starting bid
A game disc from the 1981 UPA Ultimate National Championships, the first nationals with a women's division! A true heirloom gifted by the one and only Tony Leonardo.
A game disc from the 1981 UPA Ultimate National Championships, the first nationals with a women's division! A true heirloom gifted by the one and only Tony Leonardo.
USAU Membership 2 year Adult/College
$60
Starting bid
Valued at $142
A 2 year USAU Membership Adult/College
Valued at $142
A 2 year USAU Membership Adult/College
USA Ultimate Membership Youth
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $49
A 1 Year USAU Membership for Youth
Valued at $49
A 1 Year USAU Membership for Youth
Summer Membership at the Y
$100
Starting bid
Valued at $449 Summer Membership at the 14th Street Y in the East Village! Come for the fitness center and climate controlled pool, stay for access to our theater events and exciting adult programs- there’s something for everyone! Summer membership is valid May 1 - August 31, 2025.
More info here: https://www.14streety.org/
Valued at $449 Summer Membership at the 14th Street Y in the East Village! Come for the fitness center and climate controlled pool, stay for access to our theater events and exciting adult programs- there’s something for everyone! Summer membership is valid May 1 - August 31, 2025.
More info here: https://www.14streety.org/
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!