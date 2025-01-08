DiscNY Incorporated
DiscNY Incorporated

DiscNY Incorporated

DiscNY's Silent Auction

Apple Airpods 3rd Generation item
Apple Airpods 3rd Generation
$25

Starting bid

Valued at $130 Brand new 3rd generation Airpods!
Apple Airpods Max item
Apple Airpods Max
$105

Starting bid

Valued at $550 Brand new Apple Airpods Max!
Two Hour-Long Piano Lessons item
Two Hour-Long Piano Lessons
$275

Starting bid

Valued at $300 Receive two hour-long private piano lessons at your home with pianist and music educator Zach Saffa (who is also the secretary of our board!), or give this as a gift.
10 Classes at the Yoga Common Studio (NYC) item
10 Classes at the Yoga Common Studio (NYC)
$140

Starting bid

Valued at $280 This item is good for 10 (!!) classes at the Yoga Common in Midtown! The Yoga Common was started by two sisters with a passion for movement and a heart for healing. The Studio is in a brownstone with original wooden floors & beautiful sunlight.
1 Whole Pie from Four and Twenty Blackbirds item
1 Whole Pie from Four and Twenty Blackbirds
$35

Starting bid

Valued at $45 Chocolate pecan, lemon, salted caramel...pick your favorite and ENJOY! Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie bakery was founded in Brooklyn in 2009 by sisters and pie makers Melissa Elsen and Emily Elsen.
Rosaluna Mezcal - 3 Bottles item
Rosaluna Mezcal - 3 Bottles
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $102 (3 bottles at $34 each) Bright and brilliant with complex and layered notes of citrus and tropical fruits, look out for a silky smooth finish and just a hint of agave smoke.
Jazz Gallery Bundle item
Jazz Gallery Bundle
$170

Starting bid

Valued at $340 This bundle includes a "Jazz Enthusiast" membership and 2 table tickets to any show (excludes special events) at the Jazz Gallery in NOMAD!
Islanders Bundle item
Islanders Bundle
$120

Starting bid

Valued at $300 Two complimentary tickets to a mutually agreed upon New York Islanders home game in the 24-25 or 25-26 season. [Tickets may not be resold, blackout dates apply] and all the gear to be a true fan!
Bike Tour with Toner and Theo item
Bike Tour with Toner and Theo
$75

Starting bid

Cruise through the streets of NYC with avid cyclists and NYC historians Caitlin Toner and Theo Eo. This is for a group of up to 4.
Two Hour-Long Beginning Yiddish Language Lessons item
Two Hour-Long Beginning Yiddish Language Lessons
$50

Starting bid

Valued at $250 Two hour-long beginning Yiddish language lessons with Sonia Bloom, in-person (NYC) or over Zoom. Either 1:1 or a small group class for up to four students! Can be personalized according to interests: basic conversation skills, reading and translation practice, research strategies, or Yiddish song. Sonia Bloom is the Yiddish Education Specialist for the Yiddish Book Center and has experience teaching students of all ages, from children in afterschool programs, college students, and retirees.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 1) item
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 1)
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 2) item
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 2)
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 3) item
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 3)
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 4) item
Case of Natural Wine (Assorted Bundle 4)
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 1 case (12 bottles) of assorted natural wines! Natural wine is made using traditional methods with low-intervention techniques, and few or no additives.
NY Jets Lithograph of Signed Photo item
NY Jets Lithograph of Signed Photo
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100 An NFL-licensed photo of Garrett Wilson.
2 Tickets to New York Red Bull Match item
2 Tickets to New York Red Bull Match
$65

Starting bid

Valued at $130 Enjoy a 2025 home match for the New York Red Bull! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match.
2 Tickets to the NY/NJ Gotham FC Match item
2 Tickets to the NY/NJ Gotham FC Match
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $50 Enjoy a 2025 home match for the NY/NJ Gotham FC! This is valid for two tickets to any 2025 home match. Go Battys!
Gridlock Basket item
Gridlock Basket
$90

Starting bid

Valued at $175 This basket includes all that you need to be the ULTIMATE fan of our very own NY PUL team, Gridlock (the 2024 PUL Champions no less)! 2025 Home game season pass 1 Gridlock custom disc 1 full deck 2024 trading cards [The cards are limited quantity and never been released] 2025 Home jersey and hat from Breakmark [brand new designs!]
2 Tickets to Life and Trust item
2 Tickets to Life and Trust
$150

Starting bid

Valued at $390 2 tickets to the immersive performance Life and Trust, a sprawling story of money, sex, and power unfolding in the Financial District.
1981 Nationals Disc item
1981 Nationals Disc
$40

Starting bid

A game disc from the 1981 UPA Ultimate National Championships, the first nationals with a women's division! A true heirloom gifted by the one and only Tony Leonardo.
USAU Membership 2 year Adult/College item
USAU Membership 2 year Adult/College
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $142 A 2 year USAU Membership Adult/College
USA Ultimate Membership Youth item
USA Ultimate Membership Youth
$30

Starting bid

Valued at $49 A 1 Year USAU Membership for Youth
Summer Membership at the Y item
Summer Membership at the Y
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $449 Summer Membership at the 14th Street Y in the East Village! Come for the fitness center and climate controlled pool, stay for access to our theater events and exciting adult programs- there’s something for everyone! Summer membership is valid May 1 - August 31, 2025. More info here: https://www.14streety.org/

