DiscNY's Silent Auction

Valued at $250 Two hour-long beginning Yiddish language lessons with Sonia Bloom, in-person (NYC) or over Zoom. Either 1:1 or a small group class for up to four students! Can be personalized according to interests: basic conversation skills, reading and translation practice, research strategies, or Yiddish song. Sonia Bloom is the Yiddish Education Specialist for the Yiddish Book Center and has experience teaching students of all ages, from children in afterschool programs, college students, and retirees.

Valued at $250 Two hour-long beginning Yiddish language lessons with Sonia Bloom, in-person (NYC) or over Zoom. Either 1:1 or a small group class for up to four students! Can be personalized according to interests: basic conversation skills, reading and translation practice, research strategies, or Yiddish song. Sonia Bloom is the Yiddish Education Specialist for the Yiddish Book Center and has experience teaching students of all ages, from children in afterschool programs, college students, and retirees.

More details...