Disco Bingo & Raffle Fundraiser

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Snag the best deal in the house! Early Bird tickets include 5 bingo cards to get you in full disco mode.
This is preferred pricing for a limited time, so plan ahead, save some cash, and secure your spot before prices go up.⏰
Get ready for a high-energy, dance-worthy night—dress up, light up, and party with a purpose as we raise funds for an incredible cause supporting our local veterans 🇺🇸💙
Your ticket purchase tickets includes 5 bingo cards + a glow stick to get you in full disco mode.
Get ready for a high-energy, dance-worthy night—dress up, light up, and party with a purpose as we raise funds for an incredible cause supporting our local veterans 🇺🇸💙
🎉 Arm-Length Raffle Tickets = BIG Chances to Win! 🎉
Why buy one when you can grab an arm-length of raffle tickets? Stack the odds in your favor and boost your chances to win one of our many amazing raffle prizes 🏆✨
Best part? Every ticket supports our Help-A-Vet Fund, directly benefiting local veterans 🇺🇸💙 Win big, give back, and feel great doing it!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!