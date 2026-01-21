Disco Bingo & Raffle Fundraiser

Snag the best deal in the house! Early Bird tickets include 5 bingo cards to get you in full disco mode.

This is preferred pricing for a limited time, so plan ahead, save some cash, and secure your spot before prices go up.⏰

Get ready for a high-energy, dance-worthy night—dress up, light up, and party with a purpose as we raise funds for an incredible cause supporting our local veterans 🇺🇸💙