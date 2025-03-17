Disco for a Difference: Celebrating 50 years of Helping Hands

Cookeville, TN 38506, USA
Includes dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail. Cash bar available.
• Logo on marketing materials
• Pre-event social media collaboration
• Mentioned in all media promotions
• Name/logo on event signage
• Featured on inside cover of event program
• 1 VIP tables (8 single tickets)
• 2 VIP tables (16 single tickets)
• 1 VIP table (8 single tickets)
• Listed in event program
• 1 table (8 single tickets)
• Listed in event program
• 4 tickets
• Listed in event program
• 3 tickets
$
