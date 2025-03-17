Disco for a Difference: Celebrating 50 years of Helping Hands

6000 Tennessee Ave

Cookeville, TN 38506, USA

Last Dance (Single Late Ticket)
$75

Includes dinner, dancing, water, tea, and two drink tickets for beer, wine, or signature cocktail/mocktail. Cash bar available.

Disco Dynasty
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in all media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured on inside cover of event program
1 VIP tables (8 single tickets)

Saturday Night Fever Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in all media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured on inside cover of event program
2 VIP tables (16 single tickets)

Saturday Night Fever Sponsor (no ticket option)
$1,000

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Mentioned in all media promotions
Name/logo on event signage
Featured on inside cover of event program

Studio 54 Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Logo on marketing materials
Pre-event social media collaboration
Name/logo on event signage
Featured in event program
1 VIP table (8 single tickets)

Mirrorball Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Listed in event program
1 table (8 single tickets)

Boogie Shoes Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Listed in event program
4 tickets

Funkytown Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Listed in event program
3 tickets

Add a donation for Helping Hands Of Putnam County

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!