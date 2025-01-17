Pass IT On, Inc.
Discount Vouchers and Materials
CompTIA A+ Exam Voucher (Core 1 or Core 2)
$215
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA A+ Core 1 or Core 2 Exam. Retail = $253 | Our Price = $215 (Save $38)
CompTIA Network+ Exam Voucher
$278
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA Network+ Exam. Retail = $369 | Our Price = $278 (Save $91)
CompTIA Security+ Exam Voucher
$342
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA Network+ Exam. Retail = $404 | Our Price = $342 (Save $62)
CompTIA CySA+ Exam Voucher
$342
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA CySA+ Exam. Retail = $404 | Our Price = $342 (Save $62)
CompTIA PenTest+ Exam Voucher
$342
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA PenTest+ Exam. Retail = $404 | Our Price = $342 (Save $62)
CompTIA SecurityX Exam Voucher
$447
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA PenTest+ Exam. Retail = $509 | Our Price = $447 (Save $62)
CompTIA Linux+ Exam Voucher
$278
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA PenTest+ Exam. Retail = $369 | Our Price = $278 (Save $91)
CompTIA Cloud+ Exam Voucher
$369
Exam Voucher used to register for the CompTIA Cloud+ Exam. Retail = $369 | Our Price = $278 (Save $91)
