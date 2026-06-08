Bengali Association of Kentucky

Hosted by

Bengali Association of Kentucky

About this event

Discounted Part Reg-Cultural Participation and Family

16300 Eastwood Cut Off Rd

Louisville, KY 40245, USA

Adult- Saturday Night
$25

Enjoy Saturday Night Dinner and Cultural program. This ticket will not be available after August 31st.

Kid age 6+\ Visiting Parents\ Students- Saturday Night
$20

Enjoy Saturday Night Dinner and Cultural program. This ticket will not be available after August 31st.

Adult- Sunday Afternoon
$15

Enjoy Sunday Afternoon Lunch and Cultural program. This ticket will not be available after August 31st.

Kid age 6+\ Visiting Parents\ Students- Sunday Afternoon
$10

Enjoy Sunday Afternoon Lunch and Cultural program. This ticket will not be available after August 31st.

Add a donation for Bengali Association of Kentucky

$

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