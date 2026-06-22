Discounted Sunday Registration

About this event
🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.
🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.
🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.
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