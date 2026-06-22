Two women in traditional attire hold diyas in the foreground, while a vibrant depiction of Goddess Durga is centered against a red background with decorative lamps and event details.
Bengali Association of Kentucky

Hosted by

Bengali Association of Kentucky

About this event

Discounted Sunday Registration

16300 Eastwood Cut Off Rd

Louisville, KY 40245, USA

Adult- Sunday(Oct 18th)
$20

🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.

Kid age 6-18 (Oct 18th)
$15

🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.

Kid age 0-5 (Oct 18th)
Free

🙏 Join us on Sunday, October 18 for Darshan, Pushpanjali, Prasad, a delicious traditional Bengali vegetarian Bhog (lunch), and an exciting Cultural Program as we come together to celebrate the spirit of Durga Puja with our community.

Add a donation for Bengali Association of Kentucky

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