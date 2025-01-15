Discover Starseed Village: Weekend Tour

Starseed Village will contact you to arrange a date for your group tour. Dates are chosen when there are 4 or more participants registered. Your $500 will be credited towards land if you choose to buy a plot.
Starseed Village will contact you to arrange a date for your group tour. Dates are chosen when there are 4 or more participants registered. Your $500 will be credited towards land if you choose to buy a plot.
Private Tour
$1,500
Starseed Village will be in touch to arrange your private your. Transportation, food and accommodation will be included for up to 3 people. You can choose a weekend that suits you, and your $1500 will be credited towards land if you choose to buy a plot.
Starseed Village will be in touch to arrange your private your. Transportation, food and accommodation will be included for up to 3 people. You can choose a weekend that suits you, and your $1500 will be credited towards land if you choose to buy a plot.
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