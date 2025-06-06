Multi-Sport Summer Camp Registration

⚽ Soccer: July 21- July 25 (10:00 am- 12:00 pm)
$25

Location: North Conduit Ave. &, 115th St, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

🏀 Basketball: July 21- July 25 (9:00 am- 12:00 pm)
$25

Police Officer Edward Bryne Park
Location: 133-38 135th Ave, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

🏈 Flag Football: July 28- August 1st (10:00am- 12:00 am)
$25

Location: North Conduit Ave. & 115th St, South Ozone Park, NY 11420

🏃‍♂️Track & Field: July 28- August 1st ( 9:00 am -11:00 am)
$25

Location: Vermont St. bet. Linden Blvd & Stanley Ave.

Reserve Transportation Spot
$10

This service is offered at $10 per camper per week and is available on a first-come, first-served basis to and from BSCS to camp locations.

Add a donation for Discover Your Potential Inc

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!