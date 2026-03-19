Discovery Academy Princeton Minnesota's Silent Auction

Enjoy your $40 gift card to load up on more women's apparel and home essentials at Rachel's Closet out of Isanti, Minn. Includes a woven basket, Dax earwear, Raising Disciples hat, necklace, $0 gift card and "More Than Anything" study book. Over a $200 value.





More Than Anything: Loving God Above Everything Else is a five week study that will:

• Explain the idolatry displayed in Scripture along with common ways we continue to struggle with idolatry today

• Help you stop searching for fulfillment in temporary things and instead find fulfillment in God

• Encourage you to examine where you have been trusting in powerless idols to meet your daily needs

• Show you why God is the only source of peace and joy that is eternal and unchanging





Donated by Rachel’s Closet - Isanti, MN



