Discovery Academy Princeton Minnesota's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Meet a Highland Cow! Brush and love-up on a Highland cow. Session includes up to six people for 45 minutes. The winner will work directly with the farm to choose a time convenience for the farm and winner.
Donated by Windland Flats, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Hand crafted by artist LooSeeArt of Pawnal, Vermont, this cross uses railroad spikes to make it a deeper interpretation of the Christian symbol by forging the cross from spikes or nails. It will be an everlasting symbol of Faith on display in your house or office.
Donated by the Jordan Family
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Take me out to the ball game. Take me out to the crowd. Four tickets to a Minnesota Twins home game. Donated by the Minnesota Twins. The winner will work directly with the Twins organization to choose a game.
Donated by the Minnesota Twins
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Support local twice by drinking local wine and donating on the Discovery Academy silent auction! Winehaven award-winning wines are made in Chisago City, Minn. This variety pack will give you an extra sampling.
Donated by Paustis Wine Company, Plymouth, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Meet a Shetland sheep and pet a baby lamb! Pet and love-up on a Shetland sheep. Session includes up to six people for 45 minutes and includes a private farm tour. The winner will work directly with the farm to choose a time convenience for the farm and winner.
Donated by Windland Flats, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
CHS Field is a great family friendly setting to enjoy the love of America's game. Four tickets to a St. Paul Saints home game in May or June. Tickets donated by the St. Paul Saints. Winner will work directly with the St. Paul Saints to choose a game. Must be used before June 30.
Donated by the St. Paul Saints
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Pizza oven plus a smoker all in one.
5 PIZZA SETTINGS: Choose from 5 different settings to satisfy any craving; Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom.
5-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: The ultimate outdoor sidekick for all your backyard entertainment; pizza, bake, broil, warm & proof. Over a $300 value.
Donated by ZimmVet, Zimmerman, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Hand-made in Milaca, Minn., this cabin-themed quilt will come in handy on those cold nights at the cabin or the lake. Zoom in to see the detail and tremendous stitching.
Donated by The Sewing Barn, Matt & Cindy Washe
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Minnesota Zoo. Bring the whole family. Take the MN trail or visit the amazing Farm Babies. Tickets are for daytime use only. Excludes evenings and special events. Tickets can be mailed. Over a $140 value.
Donated by the Minnesota Zoo Foundation
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Gigi's Salon has gone over the top with this makeover kit which includes a $25 gift card, Aveda product set and selection of creams and moisturizers. Over a $150 value.
Donated by Gigi's Salon, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Includes: All the Spa items to spoil your pet, brush, treats, dental brush, dental treats, dog food, wipes, kong, treats, toys, measure cups, human insulated mug and much more. Over $125 value.
Donated by ZimmVet, Zimmerman, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Host your own bourbon and whiskey tasting. Enhance the tasting with your brand new cocktail smoker set with multiple woods included. Brands include Four Roses, Yellowstone, Buffalo Trace, Angels Envy, Heaven's Door Revival, Heaven's Door Revelation and Heaven's Door Refuge.
Donated by the Woolever Family
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. Choose from a variety of shows and dinner choices from Sunday to Friday night (does not include Saturdays). Expires September 1, 2027. Cannot be used for VIP Suite, New Years Eve, Valentines Days, or Special Events. Not Valid in December or the final week of a show. Over a $220 value.
Donated by Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, Chanhassen, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Grab this cooler and head to the lake, game or your friends. RTIC is a top name is cooler's, rated for 5 days of cooling. The bloody mary kit includes your favorites, along with some snacks. Over a $250 value.
Donated by Structural Buildings, Becker, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Everyday is pizza day at Pizza Barn! Celebrate with a $25 Pizza Barn Gift Card and three Pizza Barn shirts. The pink shirt is a medium and the other two shirts are XL. However, you can bring the shirts to Pizza Barn and they will exchange them for a different size. Over $125 value.
Donated by Pizza Barn
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Hand selected by a wine expert, this cellar pack features six bottles of wine that will add depth and conversation to your wine collection. Or, why collect it? Invite some friends over for a wine party.
Donated by Paustis Wine Company, Plymouth, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Get your western on with this versatile $50 gift card from the Boot Barn. Hats, boots or just western apparel, this card has got you covered.
Donated by the Snyder Family
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Fire up the grill with three, 20lb propane cylinder fills from Federated Co-op. Expires December 31, 2026.
Donated by Federated Co-op, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Dr Keith Billstein of Motion Wellness Center is one of the select few Animal Chiropractors that is Nationally Certified through the AVCA (American Veterinary Chiropractic Association). Dr Keith was selected as an Examiner at the AVCA 2016 Certification Examination. Over a $260 value.
This includes two sessions for people, horses, cats or dogs.
Donated by Motion Wellness Chiropractic, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Get set for the opening of fishing with a new tackle backpack with tackle box, Woolever Baits, fishing net, fishing rod, rod sleeve and two bags of jerky! You can't wrong with these locally made baits to enhance your catch. Over a $250 value.
Donated by Woolever Baits, LLC, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Take your beats to the lake, cabin, or enjoy around the yard. Waterproof, dust proof and 28 hours charge. Surprisingly rich, powerful bass and crisp higher frequencies. AI Sound Boost, which analyzes your music in realtime to deliver maximum acoustic performance with less distortion. Brand new in the box.
Donated by ZimmVet, Zimmerman, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Get yourself stocked with sauce, salsa, syrup and McDonald's Meats. Plus throw in some cheese, popovers and some safety gear. This hooded safety sweatshirt is a size men's XL.
Donated by Structural Buildings, Becker, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Hand-made in Milaca, Minn., this farm-themed quilt will go with any country decor and add that warm feeling to any room. Zoom in to see the detail and tremendous stitching.
Donated by The Sewing Barn, Matt & Cindy Washe
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to this salon pack featuring a Wet brush pro, Joico brand K-Pak reconstructing shampoo and conditioner, age defying moisturizer and Unite detangler.
Donated by Bri Brown, hairstylist
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Hand crafted by artist LooSeeArt of Pawnal, Vermont, this star uses railroad spikes as a distinctive piece of art that will make this a center piece on display for years to come. Includes a handcrafted custom spike to fasten to your wall or display area to hang the star.
Donated by the Jordan Family
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
For the Bud friend in your life. Two, XL Men's shirts, two glasses, two ball caps, one bottle of Budweiser and one bucket.
Donated by Princeton Wine & Spirits, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
A night on the town, or driving your favorite Ford, this bundle will make you look the part. Includes a XL Men's hooded sweatshirt, Ford mug and Bronco hat.
Donated by Hayford Ford, Isanti, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
For the golf lover in your life, get them these one-of-a-kind golf ball holsters to hold your ball and your tee. Top off this kit with a bottle opener, golf socks and cooler bag.
Donated by: Simply Finished Leather, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Start your staycation right here with two bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon and a week's worth of dark chocolate (or one night).
Donated by Princeton Insurance Agency
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
We got your Talladaga nights right here. Put on this XL Men's Mustang shirt and sip from your new giant Ford mug.
Donated by Hayford Ford, Isanti, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Meet my friends, Ros'e, Merlot and Chardonnay. They brought their chocolate friends and are ready for your weekend. Cozy up to the fire, grab some friends and enjoy responsibly.
Donated by Princeton Insurance Agency
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Be a proud Minnesotan! Eat, live and soap Minnesota proud. This handmade basket is full of goodies including, pancake mix, maple syrup, honey, oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, wild rice, MN shaped soap, candle, leg cream, coffee and tea.
Donated by City Center Market - Cambridge, Minn.
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Cancel out the noise and focus on what you are listening to. These earbuds will have you rocking all day long. Different bud sizes included to fit your ear perfectly. Perfect calls. Pure bass and spatial sound. Plays for 3 hours on a 10 minute charge.
Donated by ZimmVet, Zimmerman, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a "Heavenly Fresh" meal with this $50 gift card. Breakfast, or lunch, we got you covered.
Donated by Heavenly Fresh, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Volcanoes, dinosaurs and skin are some of the current exhibits at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Stay for the whole day and immerse yourself in the past and present. See a whole new world of sciences around you. Over a $140 value.
Donated by the Science Museum of Minnesota
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Enjoy your $40 gift card to load up on more women's apparel and home essentials at Rachel's Closet out of Isanti, Minn. Includes a woven basket, Dax earwear, Raising Disciples hat, necklace, $0 gift card and "More Than Anything" study book. Over a $200 value.
More Than Anything: Loving God Above Everything Else is a five week study that will:
• Explain the idolatry displayed in Scripture along with common ways we continue to struggle with idolatry today
• Help you stop searching for fulfillment in temporary things and instead find fulfillment in God
• Encourage you to examine where you have been trusting in powerless idols to meet your daily needs
• Show you why God is the only source of peace and joy that is eternal and unchanging
Donated by Rachel’s Closet - Isanti, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Celebrate all things Princeton with a size small "Duck" shirt, light up Princeton puzzle, Princeton tiger, sun hat and visor. These are unique gifts you can't buy on the open market.
Donated by thePrinceton Chamber of Commerce
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Celebrate all things Princeton with a size small "Duck" shirt, light up Princeton puzzle, Princeton tiger, sun hat and visor. These are unique gifts you can't buy on the open market.
Donated by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Support local food and home goods that supports you. These healthy items from Sweet Highland Ranch in Princeton, Minn., are just what you need to get your day going. This bundle includes: Golden Hour Serum, Tallow Sunscreen, Peach & Mango Salsa, Healer's Salve, Cranberry Jalapeno Jam, Magnesium Lotion and Immunity Shot. Over a $200 value.
Donated by Sweet Highland Ranch, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
Starting bid
Not one, but five great flavors of tallow balm. Read each label to see the ingredients.
Donated by the Tillering Farm, Princeton, MN
PLEASE READ: To not tip, choose the "NONE" option. Zeffy is a free auction platform, but it does ask for a tip when bidding, which does not go to Discovery Academy. Also, instead of paying with a credit card, you can choose the cash/check option when bidding and pay at pick up, which saves us the credit card fees. See the full details in the AUCTION DESCRIPTION pick up or shipping.
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