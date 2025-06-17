DISKA Karate Do - Membership

DISKA Patrons/Advisors
$240

Valid for one year

A yearly DISKA T-shirt is provided. DISKA Patrons are recognized as highly honored supporters. Patrons can have an opportunity to volunteer at DISKA Signature Events.

DISKA Friends
$120

Valid for one year

A yearly DISKA T-shirt is provided. DISKA Friends are recognized as highly honored supporters. DISKA friends are recognized as highly honored supporters.

Official Members
$120

Valid for one year

DISKA's Official badge and a yearly T-shirt are provided. Official Members are recognized as highly honored supporters.

DISKA Parent Membership
$84

Valid for one year

DISKA Parents are recognized as highly honored supporters and receive a yearly T-shirt. Remarked as DISKA Parents.

DISKA Athlete Membership
$60

Valid for one year

DISKA Athletes can receive a yearly T-shirt.

Individual Membership
$60

Valid for one year

Recognized as highly honored supporters and can receive a yearly T-shirt.

Dojo Membership
$120

No expiration

Dojos can be members if desired. Member dojos can participate in DISKA Seminars and Events with no fees or a discounted fee. DISKA membership with the USA Karate will be shared.

