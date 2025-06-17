DISKA Karate Do - Membership

Valid for one year
A yearly DISKA T-shirt is provided. DISKA Patrons are recognized as highly honored supporters. Patrons can have an opportunity to volunteer at DISKA Signature Events.
Valid for one year
A yearly DISKA T-shirt is provided. DISKA Friends are recognized as highly honored supporters. DISKA friends are recognized as highly honored supporters.
Valid for one year
DISKA's Official badge and a yearly T-shirt are provided. Official Members are recognized as highly honored supporters.
Valid for one year
DISKA Parents are recognized as highly honored supporters and receive a yearly T-shirt. Remarked as DISKA Parents.
Valid for one year
DISKA Athletes can receive a yearly T-shirt.
Valid for one year
Recognized as highly honored supporters and can receive a yearly T-shirt.
No expiration
Dojos can be members if desired. Member dojos can participate in DISKA Seminars and Events with no fees or a discounted fee. DISKA membership with the USA Karate will be shared.
