Nation's Champion - Disney & all the things

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Epcot Childs ticket (3-9 years old)
Epcot Adult Ticket
Magic Kingdom Child ticket (3-9 years old)
Magic Kingdom Adult ticket
this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. BREAKFAST ONLY
this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. LUNCH/DINNER ONLY
this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. LUNCH/DINNER PLUS A DESSERT
this is a one way ticket.
our fundraising covered the deposit of $1150 and the remaining balance is $25 per person. Kids under 3, do not need a ticket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!