Hosted by

Washington Township Youth Cheerleading

About this event

Nation's Champion - Disney & all the things

Disney World Monorail

Bay Lake, FL 32836, USA

Epcot Child Ticket (3-9)
$202

Epcot Childs ticket (3-9 years old)

Epcot Adult Ticket
$207

Epcot Adult Ticket

Magic Kingdom Child Ticket (3-9)
$207

Magic Kingdom Child ticket (3-9 years old)

Magic Kingdom Adult Ticket
$212

Magic Kingdom Adult ticket

Breakfast Meal Voucher
$16

this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. BREAKFAST ONLY

Lunch/Dinner Meal Voucher
$19

this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. LUNCH/DINNER ONLY

Lunch/Dinner plus Dessert Meal voucher
$23

this is a quick service meal voucher for limited locations listed on the front page. LUNCH/DINNER PLUS A DESSERT

Bus to Epcot
$11.50

this is a one way ticket.

REBELS dinner prepay
$25

our fundraising covered the deposit of $1150 and the remaining balance is $25 per person. Kids under 3, do not need a ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!