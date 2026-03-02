Disney World Ticket Orders & Trip Dates

Price: $383.00 per ticket

We will collect payment at a later date.

Plus Visits may be used at these locations:

-Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

-Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

-One round of miniature golf at either Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course or Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course. Round must start before 4:00 PM. Only 1 Plus Visit may be used at either such Miniature Golf Course on any one day. Accordingly, if a Plus Visit is used at either such Miniature Golf Course on any day, another Plus Visit may not be used at that same Miniature Golf Course or at the other Miniature Golf Course on that same day.

-ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex (Excluding special events)

-One (1) round of golf at Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course – greens fee only (tee time reservations are required and subject to availability).

-One (1) round of FootGolf at Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course – available every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday after 2:30 PM, subject to availability.