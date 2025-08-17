Disney's Aladdin JR - Tickets

Hosted by
Our 10/04 10 AM performance is our Accommodation Performance. We will have the lights on, leave the aisles clear, and adjust the sound effects. If you have people with special needs, young children, or people who might be loud, you are welcome to bring them to this performance.
Note for All Tickets: This includes your price of admission. This does not include any of our concessions, raffles, or merchandise, which are sold separately.
