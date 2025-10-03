Lighthouse Christian Theatre

Hosted by

Lighthouse Christian Theatre

About this event

Disney's Aladdin Overflow Tickets

3902 Liberty Hwy

Anderson, SC 29621

General admission
$10

Our 10/04 10 AM performance is our Accommodation Performance. We will have the lights on, leave the aisles clear, and adjust the sound effects. If you have people with special needs, young children, or people who might be loud, you are welcome to bring them to this performance.


Note for All Tickets: This includes your price of admission. This does not include any of our concessions, raffles, or merchandise, which are sold separately.

Add a donation for Lighthouse Christian Theatre

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!