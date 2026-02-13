The Troupe Theatre

Disney's Finding Nemo Kids Summer Musical Theatre Intensive - Early Bird Registration

109 N Main St

Mansfield, TX 76063

Annie, Kids Intensive Fee Early Bird Registration
$200

Early Bird Registration Ends April 1, 2026.


Please complete the entire form & submit. In addition, you will audition in May at the Farr Best Theater (109 N Main St, Mansfield, TX 76063).

ALL students registered for the class WILL be cast in the show. Auditions are for character placement ONLY.

Registration is not complete until PAYMENT is made. Full payment confirms your spot for auditions. Spaces are limited.

Camp t-shirt is included.

Tickets for the show will be sold separately and available for purchase in the Spring 2025.

NO refunds will be given after auditions.

