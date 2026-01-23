Disney's High School Musical

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Chino Hills, CA 91709, USA
Open seating Rows 4-10
VIP seating is first 3 rows - on a first come basis. Note Children wishing to sit in VIP require a VIP ticket.
Available for Ayala high school students and children 5-10. Ayala students will need to show Student ID. General Admission ticket only. Children and Ayala students wishing to sit in VIP must purchase a VIP ticket.
Tickets required only for children under 5 needing their own seat.
Your sponsorship provides lunch for one Ayala Theater student for the Saturday shows.
$
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