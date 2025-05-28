Distinctive Schools Of Illinois's Annual Raffle 2025

Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win front row seats at the 8th grade graduation! There will be 3 winners who will each get 4 tickets for family and friends. Sale ends at 5:00 Thursday, June 5. Winners will be announced Friday morning.

Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win front row seats at the 8th grade graduation! There will be 3 winners who will each get 4 tickets for family and friends. Sale ends at 5:00 Thursday, June 5. Winners will be announced Friday morning.

More details...