San Diego Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc

Hosted by

San Diego Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc

About this event

Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County - Class of 2027 Showcase

4860 Oregon St

San Diego, CA 92116, USA

General Admission
$20

Adult tickets include admission and a copy of the program.

All purchases are tax deductible

Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County

A 501c(3) Organization

Federal Tax ID #42-1606433

Student Ticket
$10

Elementary, Junior High, and High School Students are eligible for this reduced price ticket.

All purchases are tax deductible

Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County

A 501c(3) Organization

Federal Tax ID #42-1606433

Program Only
$5

If you would like to purchase an additional program, they are available

Add a donation for San Diego Junior Miss Scholarship Program Inc

$

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