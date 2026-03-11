Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County - Class of 2027 Showcase

About this event
Adult tickets include admission and a copy of the program.
All purchases are tax deductible
Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County
A 501c(3) Organization
Federal Tax ID #42-1606433
Elementary, Junior High, and High School Students are eligible for this reduced price ticket.
All purchases are tax deductible
Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County
A 501c(3) Organization
Federal Tax ID #42-1606433
If you would like to purchase an additional program, they are available
$
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