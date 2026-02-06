Toastmasters D115

2026 District 115 Conference -- Registration

4000 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA

2-Day General Registration (Friday and Saturday)
$170

Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our D115 Conference Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click "OTHER." No donation is required to complete your registration.


General pricing runs from March 8 through March 31, 2026.


Friday, May 1, 2026 

★ Networking Social Mixer 

★ Hors d'oeuvre Reception+ Desert 

★ Humorous Speech Contest  

★ Hall of Fame Celebration  

★ Entertainment 

★ Cocktails- Cash Bar   

★ Raffles, Silent Auction and More!  


Saturday, May 2 ,2026 

★ Full Breakfast   

★ Banner Parade  

★ Educational Presentations 

★ Keynote Speaker 

★ Communication & Leadership Award and Luncheon 

★ International Speech Contest  

★ Networking Social Mixer+ Hors d'oeuvre Reception 

★ Raffles, Silent Auction and More! 


All registration fees for the 2026 District 115 Conference are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.

1-Day General Registration (Friday Only)
$90

1-Day General Registration (Saturday Only)
$110

