2026 District 115 Conference -- Registration

General pricing runs from March 8 through March 31, 2026.





Friday, May 1, 2026

★ Networking Social Mixer

★ Hors d'oeuvre Reception+ Desert

★ Humorous Speech Contest

★ Hall of Fame Celebration

★ Entertainment

★ Cocktails- Cash Bar

★ Raffles, Silent Auction and More!





Saturday, May 2 ,2026

★ Full Breakfast

★ Banner Parade

★ Educational Presentations

★ Keynote Speaker

★ Communication & Leadership Award and Luncheon

★ International Speech Contest

★ Networking Social Mixer+ Hors d'oeuvre Reception

★ Raffles, Silent Auction and More!





All registration fees for the 2026 District 115 Conference are final and cannot be refunded after purchase.