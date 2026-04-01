District 119 Speech Contests - Spring Conference 2026

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About this event
Experience the District Finals of the Table Topics Contests ONLY. (approx 1:15 pm - 2:00pm). See top speakers compete in a showcase of wit and skill.
Ticket does not include any food or beverages. Please leave venue when contest is completed.
Upgrade your day for just $169 more and stay for the whole day!
This ticket is for contest ONLY and is for designated contest- only seats. Does not include any food or beverages. (approx 6:30 pm-8:00pm).
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