District 119 Toastmasters

Hosted by

District 119 Toastmasters

About this event

District 119 Speech Contests - Spring Conference 2026

102-05 Ditmars Blvd East Elmhurst

NY 11369, USA

Table Topics Contests ONLY!
$20

Experience the District Finals of the Table Topics Contests ONLY. (approx 1:15 pm - 2:00pm). See top speakers compete in a showcase of wit and skill.


Ticket does not include any food or beverages. Please leave venue when contest is completed.

Upgrade your day for just $169 more and stay for the whole day!

International Speech Contest ONLY!
$20

This ticket is for contest ONLY and is for designated contest- only seats. Does not include any food or beverages. (approx 6:30 pm-8:00pm).

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