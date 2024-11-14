District 119 Spring Conference

Don't miss the chance to grab a piece of Toastmasters history! The Centennial Magazine, packed with stories and insights from a century of public speaking, is available for just $5. But hurry – quantities are extremely limited! Don't miss out on this collector's item. Pre-order online and pick it up at the Spring Conference. No shipping available. If you can't attend the conference, kindly designate a member to pick it up on your behalf.

Don't miss the chance to grab a piece of Toastmasters history! The Centennial Magazine, packed with stories and insights from a century of public speaking, is available for just $5. But hurry – quantities are extremely limited! Don't miss out on this collector's item. Pre-order online and pick it up at the Spring Conference. No shipping available. If you can't attend the conference, kindly designate a member to pick it up on your behalf.

seeMoreDetailsMobile