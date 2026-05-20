Orland School District 135 Parents for Education

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Orland School District 135 Parents for Education

About this event

District 135 PFE Fun Run 2026

Meadow Ridge School

10959 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467, USA

D135 Staff & Family Members
$10

This reduced entry rate is exclusively for D135 staff and their immediate family members. It is open from September 5th until October 26th. The fee is $10 per person and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. AFTER 4 people are registered from your immediate family, please see "Large Family Reduced Rates" below to add additional people from your immediate family. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.

Large Family Reduced Rate
$5

PLEASE REGISTER ABOVE BEFORE ADDING ON! Additional family members may be added at a reduced rate AFTER 4 people are registered at the regular rate from your immediate family. The fee is $5 per person for the 5th family member and beyond and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.

Family of 5 Rate
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Families of 5 can enjoy this large family rate. All paid entries within this ticket must be immediate family members.

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