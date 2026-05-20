District 135 PFE Fun Run 2026

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About this event
10959 W 159th St, Orland Park, IL 60467, USA
This reduced entry rate is exclusively for D135 staff and their immediate family members. It is open from September 5th until October 26th. The fee is $10 per person and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. AFTER 4 people are registered from your immediate family, please see "Large Family Reduced Rates" below to add additional people from your immediate family. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.
PLEASE REGISTER ABOVE BEFORE ADDING ON! Additional family members may be added at a reduced rate AFTER 4 people are registered at the regular rate from your immediate family. The fee is $5 per person for the 5th family member and beyond and will include a t-shirt and swag bag. No t-shirts will be provided if registered after October 3rd.
Families of 5 can enjoy this large family rate. All paid entries within this ticket must be immediate family members.
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