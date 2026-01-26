District 18 Spring Conference 2026

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About this event
This ticket is good for one day at the conference. Either Friday or Saturday.
This ticket is good for BOTH Friday and Saturday at the conference.
Includes six (6) raffle tickets. Tickets may be distributed across six different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR all 6 tickets in a single basket)
Tickets may be distributed across different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR multiple tickets in a single basket)
Tickets may be distributed across different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR multiple tickets in a single basket)
50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events
50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events
50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events
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