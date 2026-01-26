Hosted by

Toastmasters International

About this event

District 18 Spring Conference 2026

1110 Old Elkridge Landing Rd

Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, USA

March Madness 1 day Conference
$105

This ticket is good for one day at the conference. Either Friday or Saturday.

March Madness 2 day
$120

This ticket is good for BOTH Friday and Saturday at the conference.

Basket Raffle Tickets (6 Tickets)
$5

Includes six (6) raffle tickets. Tickets may be distributed across six different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR all 6 tickets in a single basket)

Basket Raffle Tickets (One arm length)
$15

Tickets may be distributed across different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR multiple tickets in a single basket)

Basket Raffle Tickets (Finger tip to Finger tip)
$25

Tickets may be distributed across different raffle baskets (one ticket per basket; OR multiple tickets in a single basket)

50/50 Raffle tickets (6 tickets)
$5

50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events

50/50 Raffle tickets (one arm length)
$15

50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events

50/50 Raffle tickets (Finger tip to Finger tip)
$25

50/50 Raffle: Tickets are sold with half of the total proceeds awarded to one winning ticket holder. The remaining half supports District programs and events

Add a donation for Toastmasters International

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