District 20-K1 69th Mid-Winter Convention: Transportation

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About this event
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Please contact the location Coordinator, once you submit payment to RSVP for your pick up stop.
Brooklyn Coordinator- Lion Astrid Benjamin Campbell, (917) 807-2119
Queens Coordinator - Lion Sonia Buckeridge, (917) 564-6496
Queens Pick-up Time: Departs from Springfield Ave & Merrick Blvd at 5:30am Sharp
Brooklyn Pick-Up Time: Departs from Eastern Parkway & Utica Ave at 6:30pm Sharp.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!