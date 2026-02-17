Lions of District 20K1

Hosted by

Lions of District 20K1

About this event

District 20-K1 69th Mid-Winter Convention: Transportation

Xaverian High School 7100 Shore Rd

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Round Trip Chartered Transportation
$15

Please contact the location Coordinator, once you submit payment to RSVP for your pick up stop.

Brooklyn Coordinator- Lion Astrid Benjamin Campbell, (917) 807-2119

Queens Coordinator - Lion Sonia Buckeridge, (917) 564-6496


Queens Pick-up Time: Departs from Springfield Ave & Merrick Blvd at 5:30am Sharp


Brooklyn Pick-Up Time: Departs from Eastern Parkway & Utica Ave at 6:30pm Sharp. 

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