District 29 Annual Conference 2025

If you are a Dist 29 Table Topics, Evaluation, or International Speech Contest contestant, there is no cost to attend the contests on Saturday, May 3. This option does NOT include food or any other conference activity.
Sponsorship Ad - 1/4 program page
$100
Promote your business or organization with a 1/4 page ad in the event program book.
Sponsorship Ad - 1/2 program page
$150
Promote your business or organization with a 1/2 page ad in the event program book.
Sponsorship Ad - Full page in program
$200
Promote your business or organization with a full page ad in the event program book.
Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - 1/4 program page
$25
Promote your Toastmasters Club with a 1/4 page ad in the event program book.
Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - 1/2 program page
$50
Promote your Toastmasters Club with a 1/2 page ad in the event program book.
Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - Full page in program
$100
Promote your Toastmasters Club with a full page ad in the event program book.
Elite Sponsorship - Full-size Banner and promotion desk
$1,000
Promote your business or organization with your full-size banner (3'x5') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a full page ad in the event program book. You will have access to the participants with a promotion desk at the conference site.
Platinum Sponsorship - Full-size Banner
$750
Promote your business or organization with your full-size banner (3'x5') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a full page ad in the event program book.
Gold Sponsorship - Half-size Banner
$500
Promote your business or organization with your half-size banner (2'x4') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a half-size page ad in the event program book.
