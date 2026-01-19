Hosted by

District 29 Toastmasters

About this event

District 29 Annual Conference 2026

3801 Jermantown Rd

Fairfax, VA 22030, USA

General admission - April 16-25
$119

General admission includes all activities for Saturday.

Saturday In-Person Contest Only
$20

This option does NOT include food or any other conference activity.

Contestant only-Table Topics/International Speech
Free

If you are a Dist 29 Table Topics, Evaluation, or International Speech Contest contestant, there is no cost to attend the contests on Saturday, May 2. This option does NOT include food or any other conference activity.

Sponsorship Ad - 1/4 program page
$100

Promote your business or organization with a 1/4 page ad in the event program book.

Sponsorship Ad - 1/2 program page
$150

Promote your business or organization with a 1/2 page ad in the event program book.

Sponsorship Ad - Full page in program
$200

Promote your business or organization with a full page ad in the event program book.

Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - 1/4 program page
$25

Promote your Toastmasters Club with a 1/4 page ad in the event program book.

Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - 1/2 program page
$50

Promote your Toastmasters Club with a 1/2 page ad in the event program book.

Toastmasters Club Sponsorship Ad - Full page in program
$100

Promote your Toastmasters Club with a full page ad in the event program book.

Title Sponsorship - Exclusive recognition
$10,000

Promote your business or organization with your full-size banner (3'x5') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a full page ad in the event program book. You will have access to the participants with a promotion desk at the conference site.

Gold Sponsorship - Full-size Banner and full page ad
$5,000

Promote your business or organization with your full-size banner (3'x5') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a full page ad in the event program book.

Silver Sponsorship - full page ad
$2,500

Promote your business or organization with your half-size banner (2'x4') and stand at the annual conference full-day event and a half-size page ad in the event program book.

Bronze Sponsor - 1/2 page ad
$1,000
Community Supporter - 1/4 page ad
$500

