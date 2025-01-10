District 34-A Convention “Celebrate our Year of Lion’s Service”

(Complete Access) Annual 34 A District Convention Registrati
$45
Complete Access March 7-8th - Includes Friday Night Diabetes Awareness Dance Party, Commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), and heavy horderves (6-8PM); Saturday continental breakfast., mid-morning snacks, lunch, training session, business meeting, awards session, and keynote address by ID Jay Moughon (9AM-2PM).
Complete Access March 7-8th - Includes Friday Night Diabetes Awareness Dance Party, Commemorative T-shirt (while supplies last), and heavy horderves (6-8PM); Saturday continental breakfast., mid-morning snacks, lunch, training session, business meeting, awards session, and keynote address by ID Jay Moughon (9AM-2PM).
(Friday Night ONLY) Diabetic Awareness Dance Party w/Commemo
$20
Includes Friday Night Diabetes Awareness Dance Party, Commemorative T-shirt, heavy horderves, and informal meet and greet with ID Jay Moughon (6-8PM)
Includes Friday Night Diabetes Awareness Dance Party, Commemorative T-shirt, heavy horderves, and informal meet and greet with ID Jay Moughon (6-8PM)
(Saturday ONLY) 34 A District Convention Registration
$25
Saturday continental breakfast., mid-morning snacks, lunch, training session, business meeting, awards session, and keynote address by ID Jay Moughon (9AM-2PM).
Saturday continental breakfast., mid-morning snacks, lunch, training session, business meeting, awards session, and keynote address by ID Jay Moughon (9AM-2PM).
Sponsor a LEO on Friday Night
$20
You can choose to sponsor a LEO to the Friday night Diabetic Awareness Dance Party. Just enter LEO as the name on this ticket.
You can choose to sponsor a LEO to the Friday night Diabetic Awareness Dance Party. Just enter LEO as the name on this ticket.
Sponsor a LEO on Saturday Convention
$25
You can choose to sponsor a LEO to the Saturday District Convention. Just enter LEO as the name on this ticker.
You can choose to sponsor a LEO to the Saturday District Convention. Just enter LEO as the name on this ticker.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!