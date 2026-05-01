District 36 Toastmasters's Silent Auction (2026)

Serve up confidence, power, and precision with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Wilson Tennis Racket Experience.



This premium racket isn’t just a piece of sports equipment—it’s a symbol of the Toastmasters journey. Just as we nurture our communication skills, grow our leadership, and inspire others through our voices, every swing on the court reflects focus, discipline, and the drive to improve.





Whether you’re a seasoned player or ready to try something new, this Wilson racket invites you to step onto the court with the same courage and energy you bring to the stage.





Bid boldly and take home a gift that fuels both physical strength and personal growth.