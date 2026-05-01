District 36 Toastmasters's Silent Auction (2026)

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Toastmasters 100 Years - Coffee Table Book: This book retails at $40 on the TI store;
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Serve up confidence, power, and precision with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Wilson Tennis Racket Experience.
This premium racket isn’t just a piece of sports equipment—it’s a symbol of the Toastmasters journey. Just as we nurture our communication skills, grow our leadership, and inspire others through our voices, every swing on the court reflects focus, discipline, and the drive to improve.
Whether you’re a seasoned player or ready to try something new, this Wilson racket invites you to step onto the court with the same courage and energy you bring to the stage.
Bid boldly and take home a gift that fuels both physical strength and personal growth.
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Raise your glass to great speeches, bold ideas, and unforgettable conference moments.
This Toastmasters Night‑In Bundle includes a stylish cigar humidor, matching lighter, artisanal mini charcuterie boards, and a smooth bottle of whiskey—everything you need to host your own post‑conference “table topics” with friends.
Bid boldly and bring home the perfect blend of flavor, fellowship, and fun.
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Step onto the court—and into your potential—with this exclusive “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Tennis‑Basics Coaching Experience with District Director Arvind Venugopal
This one‑of‑a‑kind package includes a 1‑hour on‑court tennis fundamentals session for one or two people, personally coached by District Director Arvind Venugopal.
Whether you’re brand‑new to the sport or looking to sharpen your swing, you’ll receive personalized guidance, expert technique tips, and an energizing experience that blends athletic skill with leadership confidence.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your abilities, grow your strengths, and inspire others, this coaching session invites you to challenge yourself, learn something new, and have fun while doing it.
Bid boldly and claim a rare opportunity to train, learn, and laugh with a leader who inspires both on the stage and on the court.
Starting bid
Step onto the court—and into your potential—with this exclusive “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Tennis‑Basics Coaching Experience with District Director Arvind Venugopal.
This one‑of‑a‑kind package includes a 1‑hour on‑court tennis fundamentals session for one or two people, personally coached by District Director Arvind Venugopal.
Whether you’re brand‑new to the sport or looking to sharpen your swing, you’ll receive personalized guidance, expert technique tips, and an energizing experience that blends athletic skill with leadership confidence.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your abilities, grow your strengths, and inspire others, this coaching session invites you to challenge yourself, learn something new, and have fun while doing it.
Bid boldly and claim a rare opportunity to train, learn, and laugh with a leader who inspires both on the stage and on the court.
Starting bid
Step onto the court—and into your potential—with this exclusive “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Tennis‑Basics Coaching Experience with District Director Arvind Venugopal.
This one‑of‑a‑kind package includes a 1‑hour on‑court tennis fundamentals session for one or two people, personally coached by District Director Arvind Venugopal.
Whether you’re brand‑new to the sport or looking to sharpen your swing, you’ll receive personalized guidance, expert technique tips, and an energizing experience that blends athletic skill with leadership confidence.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your abilities, grow your strengths, and inspire others, this coaching session invites you to challenge yourself, learn something new, and have fun while doing it.
Bid boldly and claim a rare opportunity to train, learn, and laugh with a leader who inspires both on the stage and on the court.
Starting bid
Step onto the court—and into your potential—with this exclusive “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Tennis‑Basics Coaching Experience with District Director Arvind Venugopal.
This one‑of‑a‑kind package includes a 1‑hour on‑court tennis fundamentals session for one or two people, personally coached by District Director Arvind Venugopal.
Whether you’re brand‑new to the sport or looking to sharpen your swing, you’ll receive personalized guidance, expert technique tips, and an energizing experience that blends athletic skill with leadership confidence.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your abilities, grow your strengths, and inspire others, this coaching session invites you to challenge yourself, learn something new, and have fun while doing it.
Bid boldly and claim a rare opportunity to train, learn, and laugh with a leader who inspires both on the stage and on the court.
Starting bid
FMV: $20. 5 Color Modes & 11 Brightness Levels, 360° Adjustable Arm, Eye-Caring Light CRI95, Timer & Memory Function,
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Elevate your presence and pamper your potential with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Luxury Self‑Care & Style Bundle.
This beautifully curated package includes a supportive Salon Booster Seat Cushion to help you sit tall and speak with confidence, rejuvenating Eye Masks to refresh and restore after long days of learning, a Professional Hair Cutting Set to keep you looking polished and stage‑ready, and a touch of elegance with a delicate dry rose—a symbol of growth, beauty, and resilience.
Just as Toastmasters empowers you to nurture your voice, grow your leadership, and inspire your audience, this bundle invites you to invest in yourself with intention and grace.
Bid boldly and bring home a set that helps every communicator shine from the inside out.
Starting bid
Protect what matters most with this powerful “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Security & Success Bundle.
This essential package features a lockable fireproof document bag and a lockable waterproof document bag—the perfect duo for safeguarding your most important speeches, certificates, and achievements. Paired with a versatile "a toastmasters wears many hats" multi‑tool pen set, you’ll be ready for anything from signing contracts to solving everyday challenges with confidence.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your potential, grow your leadership, and inspire others through your voice, this bundle empowers you to secure your goals, protect your progress, and stay prepared for every opportunity that comes your way.
Bid boldly and take home a set that keeps your future safe, organized, and unstoppable.
Starting bid
Light up your leadership journey with this vibrant “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Celebration Bundle.
This lively package includes a mini desk lamp to brighten your workspace and spark creativity, a powerful megaphone to amplify your voice and confidence, and charming set of poppin' party favors that add a joyful touch of celebration and new beginnings.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your potential, grow your communication skills, and inspire those around you, this bundle brings together the tools and symbols of illumination, amplification, and fresh starts.
Bid boldly and take home a set that energizes your space, lifts your voice, and reminds you that every great leader begins with a spark.
Starting bid
Unleash your inner superstar with this electrifying “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Entertainment & Creativity Power Pack.
This high‑impact bundle features two premium gaming headsets for crystal‑clear communication, a sleek headphone stand to keep your setup sharp, a bold Naruto mug to fuel your ninja‑level focus, and a crowd‑pleasing karaoke machine ready to turn any gathering into a stage.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your voice, grow your confidence, and inspire your audience, this bundle brings the tools to amplify your presence—whether you’re practicing speeches, hosting virtual meetings, or belting out your favorite songs with friends.
Bid boldly and take home a set that energizes your space, boosts your creativity, and celebrates the joy of expression.
Starting bid
Empower your future with this transformative “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Financial Clarity Experience
This exclusive package offers a 1‑hour financial planning consultation with a Certified Financial Planner™ professional—a rare opportunity to receive personalized guidance from a trusted expert, Division E Director Irina Gabidullina
Whether you’re preparing for retirement, navigating investments, planning for college, optimizing taxes, or simply looking for a second opinion on your financial future, this personalized session can help you gain clarity and confidence.
One hour. Expert guidance. Lasting impact.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your potential, grow your leadership, and inspire others, this consultation equips you to make informed, intentional decisions that support your dreams and ambitions.
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Transform your space—and spark your creativity—with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Home Refresh Gift Experience.
This auction item features a $25 HomeGoods gift certificate, perfect for discovering that special piece that brightens your home, elevates your workspace, or adds a touch of joy to your daily routine. From décor that nurtures calm, to organizational tools that help you grow in productivity, to inspiring accents that fuel your next big idea, HomeGoods has something for every style and every storyteller.
Just as Toastmasters empowers you to nurture your potential, grow your confidence, and inspire others, this gift invites you to create a space that supports your journey.
Bid boldly and bring home a little inspiration you can see and feel every day.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth, craftsmanship, and inspiration with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Hand‑Crocheted Scarf
Lovingly crafted with care and artistry, this one‑of‑a‑kind scarf is more than an accessory—it’s a symbol of the Toastmasters journey. Each stitch reflects the patience it takes to nurture new skills, the dedication required to grow into confident communicators, and the creativity that allows us to inspire others.
Soft, stylish, and made with heart, this scarf is perfect for adding comfort to your day or elegance to your next meeting.
Bid boldly and take home a piece that warms your voice, your spirit, and your story.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth, craftsmanship, and inspiration with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Hand‑Crocheted Scarf
Lovingly crafted with care and artistry, this one‑of‑a‑kind scarf is more than an accessory—it’s a symbol of the Toastmasters journey. Each stitch reflects the patience it takes to nurture new skills, the dedication required to grow into confident communicators, and the creativity that allows us to inspire others.
Soft, stylish, and made with heart, this scarf is perfect for adding comfort to your day or elegance to your next meeting.
Bid boldly and take home a piece that warms your voice, your spirit, and your story.
Starting bid
Wrap yourself in warmth, craftsmanship, and inspiration with this “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Hand‑Crocheted Scarf
Lovingly crafted with care and artistry, this one‑of‑a‑kind scarf is more than an accessory—it’s a symbol of the Toastmasters journey. Each stitch reflects the patience it takes to nurture new skills, the dedication required to grow into confident communicators, and the creativity that allows us to inspire others.
Soft, stylish, and made with heart, this scarf is perfect for adding comfort to your day or elegance to your next meeting.
Bid boldly and take home a piece that warms your voice, your spirit, and your story.
Starting bid
Command the room with confidence and authority with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Toastmasters Gavel.
A symbol of leadership, clarity, and decisive communication, this beautifully crafted metal gavel is perfect for club presidents, contest chairs, meeting leaders, or anyone who loves the ceremonial flair of Toastmasters tradition. Its solid weight and polished finish make every tap feel purposeful—an echo of the discipline and dedication we bring to our journey.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your voice, grow your leadership, and inspire your audience, this gavel stands as a reminder of the power of order, structure, and confident direction.
Bid boldly and take home a timeless tool that celebrates the heart of leadership.
Starting bid
Command the room with confidence and authority with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Toastmasters Gavel.
A symbol of leadership, clarity, and decisive communication, this beautifully crafted metal gavel is perfect for club presidents, contest chairs, meeting leaders, or anyone who loves the ceremonial flair of Toastmasters tradition. Its solid weight and polished finish make every tap feel purposeful—an echo of the discipline and dedication we bring to our journey.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your voice, grow your leadership, and inspire your audience, this gavel stands as a reminder of the power of order, structure, and confident direction.
Bid boldly and take home a timeless tool that celebrates the heart of leadership.
Starting bid
Wear your leadership with pride with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Gavel Pin.
Symbolic, stylish, and full of Toastmasters spirit, this finely crafted pin represents the authority, confidence, and clarity that every great communicator strives for. Whether worn on a blazer, conference lanyard, or club banner, it’s a bold reminder of the journey we take as we nurture our skills, grow our influence, and inspire those around us.
Perfect for club officers, contest leaders, or anyone who loves the tradition and power of the gavel, this pin is both a keepsake and a statement.
Bid boldly and take home a piece of Toastmasters pride that shines as brightly as your leadership.
Starting bid
Wear your leadership with pride with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Gavel Pin.
Symbolic, stylish, and full of Toastmasters spirit, this finely crafted pin represents the authority, confidence, and clarity that every great communicator strives for. Whether worn on a blazer, conference lanyard, or club banner, it’s a bold reminder of the journey we take as we nurture our skills, grow our influence, and inspire those around us.
Perfect for club officers, contest leaders, or anyone who loves the tradition and power of the gavel, this pin is both a keepsake and a statement.
Bid boldly and take home a piece of Toastmasters pride that shines as brightly as your leadership.
Starting bid
Wear your leadership with pride with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Gavel Pin.
Symbolic, stylish, and full of Toastmasters spirit, this finely crafted pin represents the authority, confidence, and clarity that every great communicator strives for. Whether worn on a blazer, conference lanyard, or club banner, it’s a bold reminder of the journey we take as we nurture our skills, grow our influence, and inspire those around us.
Perfect for club officers, contest leaders, or anyone who loves the tradition and power of the gavel, this pin is both a keepsake and a statement.
Bid boldly and take home a piece of Toastmasters pride that shines as brightly as your leadership.
Starting bid
Wear your leadership with pride with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Gavel Pin.
Symbolic, stylish, and full of Toastmasters spirit, this finely crafted pin represents the authority, confidence, and clarity that every great communicator strives for. Whether worn on a blazer, conference lanyard, or club banner, it’s a bold reminder of the journey we take as we nurture our skills, grow our influence, and inspire those around us.
Perfect for club officers, contest leaders, or anyone who loves the tradition and power of the gavel, this pin is both a keepsake and a statement.
Bid boldly and take home a piece of Toastmasters pride that shines as brightly as your leadership.
Starting bid
Wear your leadership with pride with this striking “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Gavel Pin.
Symbolic, stylish, and full of Toastmasters spirit, this finely crafted pin represents the authority, confidence, and clarity that every great communicator strives for. Whether worn on a blazer, conference lanyard, or club banner, it’s a bold reminder of the journey we take as we nurture our skills, grow our influence, and inspire those around us.
Perfect for club officers, contest leaders, or anyone who loves the tradition and power of the gavel, this pin is both a keepsake and a statement.
Bid boldly and take home a piece of Toastmasters pride that shines as brightly as your leadership.
Starting bid
Capture every powerful moment with this precision “Nurture • Grow • Inspire” Metal Analog Stopwatch.
Timeless, elegant, and built for accuracy, this classic stopwatch is more than a tool—it’s a symbol of the discipline and dedication that define every Toastmasters journey. From timing speeches to tracking personal milestones, its crisp analog design brings a touch of tradition and professionalism to every setting.
Just as Toastmasters helps you nurture your skills, grow your confidence, and inspire your audience, this stopwatch reminds us that every second invested in improvement matters.
Bid boldly and take home a piece that celebrates progress, precision, and the power of every moment.
Starting bid
This year’s theme comes to life with a collection designed to spark creativity, encourage new beginnings, and remind you that great things grow from small seeds.
Step into a world of possibility with charming clay pots ready to hold your next big idea, vibrant flower seeds waiting to burst into color, and cozy garden gloves that invite you to dig in—literally and figuratively. Whether you're cultivating a garden or nurturing your personal growth, these items symbolize the journey every Toastmaster takes: planting courage, tending to skills, and watching confidence bloom.
Be Kind, Be Positive, Be You!
Bid boldly, dream brightly, and let inspiration take root.
Starting bid
This year’s standout treasure is the 1996 White House Christmas Ornament, crafted by the White House Historical Association.
A symbol of tradition, elegance, and American history, this collectible invites you to reflect on how the seeds we plant today become the legacies we leave behind. Its intricate design captures a moment in time—much like the milestones Toastmasters create through courage, connection, and communication.
Let this ornament inspire you to nurture your voice, grow your leadership, and spark inspiration in others. Place your bid, embrace the moment, and take home a piece of history that shines with meaning.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Elevate your voice, your confidence, and your well‑being with a wellness experience that embodies the Toastmasters spirit to Nurture. Grow. Inspire. Bid on a one‑hour session designed to help you recharge and rise—your choice of a grounding yoga practice, a rejuvenating Thai bodywork session, or a deeply immersive sound bath.
Whether you’re preparing for your next speech, seeking clarity for your leadership journey, or simply craving a moment of calm, this experience offers the perfect reset. Invest in your growth, nurture your potential, and inspire the best version of yourself—one mindful hour at a time.
With Past District Director, Danielle Derrick, DTM
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!