D39 Educational Foundation Silent Auction

A ride to school in a firetruck for one lucky student + one friend

$50 Jersey Mike's gift card

$20 Frio Gelato gift card

Value: Priceless





Fire truck rules:

• The maximum number of riders is 2.

• Minimum Age 4 and weight requirement – 40 lbs.

• If a child requires a belt positioning booster seat, it must be provided.

• A parent or guardian must be present, and a waiver signed.

• Subject to availability. We will place the fire engine on a second-call status, but an emergency call must take precedence.

• After scheduling this Ride to School in a Firetruck, parent must notify the school of the date of the ride.



