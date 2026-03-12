District 39 Educational Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

District 39 Educational Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

D39 Educational Foundation Silent Auction

COPS & CONES item
COPS & CONES item
COPS & CONES
$50

Starting bid

  • A ride to school in a police car for one lucky student + two friends
  • $40 Frio Gelato gift card

Value: Priceless


Police car ride:

  • The ride must begin within the boundaries of the Village of Wilmette and end at a school in Wilmette, IL.
  • The maximum number of riders is three (3).
  • The minimum age is four (4) years old and a weight requirement of at least 40 pounds and without the aid of a car/booster seat.
  • A parent or guardian must accompany the student and sign a waiver of liability.
  • The Wilmette Police Department will need approximately 1-2 weeks to coordinate the escort.
HEROES & HOAGIES item
HEROES & HOAGIES item
HEROES & HOAGIES
$50

Starting bid

  • A ride to school in a firetruck for one lucky student + one friend
  • $50 Jersey Mike's gift card
  • $20 Frio Gelato gift card

Value: Priceless


Fire truck rules:

•  The maximum number of riders is 2.

•  Minimum Age 4 and weight requirement – 40 lbs.

•  If a child requires a belt positioning booster seat, it must be provided.

•  A parent or guardian must be present, and a waiver signed.

•  Subject to availability. We will place the fire engine on a second-call status, but an emergency call must take precedence.

•  After scheduling this Ride to School in a Firetruck, parent must notify the school of the date of the ride.


SIP & SNAP item
SIP & SNAP item
SIP & SNAP
$75

Starting bid

  • Family Photo Shoot Mini Session OR Professional Headshot Shoot with Nicole Jones Photography
  • 2 bottles of curated wine from The Bottle Shop

Value: $250


Nicole Jones Photography will provide the winner with either a mini family spring session photo shoot or a professional headshot:

- Mini shoots happen on preset dates and locations during the month of May 2026 around the Chicago North Shore to take advantage of spring foliage/blooms or beach landscapes. Sessions are 20 minutes long with choice of 12 digital images and general editing.

- Professional Headshots happen at the photographer's Wilmette Home Studio either indoors or outside, for 30 minutes and include a clothing change or background change. Must take place by December 31st, 2026. Includes 2 fully edited images of your choice and a full range of fine editing services at no additional cost. 


BEACH & BITES item
BEACH & BITES item
BEACH & BITES item
BEACH & BITES
$125

Starting bid

  • Wilmette Park District Family Beach & Pool Pass
  • 3 free parking spaces for Independence Day Celebration near Gillson Park on July 3, 2026
  • $20 Fat Shallot Gillson Beach gift card
  • $20 Frio Gelato gift card
  • $50 Jersey Mike's gift card

Value: $500


The combined beach and pool pass will cover a 4-person family for the summer 2026 season.


For 3rd of July celebration at Gillson Park, 3 private parking spots are provided by a D39 Ed Foundation Trustee at 3rd and Central (0.3 mi to Gillson).

COURTS & CANDLELIGHT item
COURTS & CANDLELIGHT item
COURTS & CANDLELIGHT
$150

Starting bid

  • Chef's Dinner for two at any Ballyhoo restaurant
  • Private tennis lesson for up to four people with a Wilmette Tennis Club pro
  • 2 bottles of wine
  • $20 Frio Gelato gift card

Value: $600


Chef's dinner for 2 will include a custom tasting experience with thoughtfully paired beverages at any number of Ballyhoo hospitality locations in the North Shore and Chicago. Redeem before March 1, 2027 and valid Sunday through Thursday.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!