D39 Educational Foundation Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Police car ride:
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Fire truck rules:
• The maximum number of riders is 2.
• Minimum Age 4 and weight requirement – 40 lbs.
• If a child requires a belt positioning booster seat, it must be provided.
• A parent or guardian must be present, and a waiver signed.
• Subject to availability. We will place the fire engine on a second-call status, but an emergency call must take precedence.
• After scheduling this Ride to School in a Firetruck, parent must notify the school of the date of the ride.
Starting bid
Value: $250
Nicole Jones Photography will provide the winner with either a mini family spring session photo shoot or a professional headshot:
- Mini shoots happen on preset dates and locations during the month of May 2026 around the Chicago North Shore to take advantage of spring foliage/blooms or beach landscapes. Sessions are 20 minutes long with choice of 12 digital images and general editing.
- Professional Headshots happen at the photographer's Wilmette Home Studio either indoors or outside, for 30 minutes and include a clothing change or background change. Must take place by December 31st, 2026. Includes 2 fully edited images of your choice and a full range of fine editing services at no additional cost.
Starting bid
Value: $500
The combined beach and pool pass will cover a 4-person family for the summer 2026 season.
For 3rd of July celebration at Gillson Park, 3 private parking spots are provided by a D39 Ed Foundation Trustee at 3rd and Central (0.3 mi to Gillson).
Starting bid
Value: $600
Chef's dinner for 2 will include a custom tasting experience with thoughtfully paired beverages at any number of Ballyhoo hospitality locations in the North Shore and Chicago. Redeem before March 1, 2027 and valid Sunday through Thursday.
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