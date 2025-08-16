District 3 Meeting - 2025

If your club wants to participate in Marketplace, pay $25 for your club's table. Select this Marketplace registration to guarantee your table.



Reminder: Non-commercially packaged food items are prohibited. No alcohol please! Items using the Soroptimist logo must be properly licensed. District assumes that clubs have gained appropriate license. See SIA licensing policies at www.soroptimist.org



Your Marketplace table must be set up by 5:00 pm on Saturday. Drawing for winners will be Sunday morning.