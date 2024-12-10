District 42 Rhode Island Lions Clubs State Night 2025 - Anchored in Pride: 1000 Lions, One Mission

This ticket includes admission to both State Night on Friday 1/24/25 and the Midwinter Conference/District Advisory meeting the following morning Saturday 1/25/25.
If you are booking a hotel room to stay overnight, this is the ticket for you!
Friday State Night Gala Only
$60
This ticket does not cover the Midwinter Conference/District Advisory the following morning
Includes selection of hors d'oeuvre, buffet dinner, dessert, and cash bar
Saturday Midwinter Conference/District Advisory Only
$20
This ticket does not include State Night Gala dinner and reception.
It is for those Lions intending to ONLY attend the Midwinter Conference/District Advisory meeting on Saturday, January 25 at the Wayfinder or those that are also Platinum, Gold, or Silver Lion Sponsors and also attending the Lions meeting
Platinum Lion Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Includes 4 VIP tickets to State Night only w/ reserved seating as well as Special Recognition in promotional materials ahead of and at the event
Golden Lion Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes 2 VIP tickets to State Night only w/ reserved seating as well as Special Recognition in promotional materials ahead of and at the event
Silver Lion Sponsor
$250
Includes 1 VIP tickets w/ reserved seating as well as Special Recognition in promotional materials ahead of and at the event
