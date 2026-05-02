District 44 Legacy Conference Silent Auction

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Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
Starting bid
The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up.
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