Hosted by

District 44 Toastmasters

About this event

District 44 Legacy Conference Silent Auction

Pick-up location

6050 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071, USA

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink (#1) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink (#1)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink (#2) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink (#2)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink #3 item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Flamingo Pink #3
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Purple (#1) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Purple (#1)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Purple (#2) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Purple (#2)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Green (#1) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Green (#1)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Green (#2) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Green (#2)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Soft Pink (#1) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Soft Pink (#1)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Soft Pink (#2) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Soft Pink (#2)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Taupe (#1) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Taupe (#1)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Taupe (#2) item
100 ft. Medium Duty Hose in Taupe (#2)
$20

Starting bid

The Swan WeatherFLEX water hose is a medium duty garden hose that's engineered to maintain its flexibility year-round. This garden hose is perfect for everyday watering tasks such as watering the garden, watering the lawn and general clean-up. 

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