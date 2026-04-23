District 44's Legacy Gear Shop

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Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Left Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
Toastmasters International Logo on Center Chest and District 44 Legacy Artwork on Left Sleeve.
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