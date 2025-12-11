District 47 2026 Sponsorships and Ads

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About this event
Shine as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Conference!
Includes:
Includes:
Be the official sponsor of a featured conference event!
(Options include Friday sessions and Saturday events.)
Includes:
🌞 Half-page ad in the program
Be the official sponsor of a featured conference event!
(Options include Friday sessions and Saturday events.)
Includes:
🌞 Full-page ad in the program (Save $100!)
Perfect for organizations wanting strong visibility with a focused audience.
Includes:
Perfect for organizations wanting strong visibility with a focused audience.
Includes:
Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.
Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.
Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.
8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Inside Front Cover of the Program
Portrait Layout Only
8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Inside Back Cover of the Program
Portrait Layout Only
8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Program
Portrait Layout Only
8.5"x5.5" 1/2 Page Ad in the Program
Landscape Layout Only
5.5"x4.25" 1/2 Page Ad in the Program
Portrait Layout Only
Showcase your business in person and connect with attendees as they sail through our tropical event experience.
Vendor Benefits:
Please contact us for table dimensions, setup times, and any additional needs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!