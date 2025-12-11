Toastmasters District 47

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Toastmasters District 47

About this event

District 47 2026 Sponsorships and Ads

11775 Heron Bay Blvd

Coral Springs, FL 33076, USA

Sunburst Premier Sponsor
$1,500

Shine as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Conference!

Includes:

  • 🏆 Recognized as the District Conference Presenting Sponsor
  • 🎟️🎟️ 2 Saturday tickets (includes lunch, dinner, and both speech contests)
  • 📘✨ Full-page back cover ad in the conference program (print & digital)
  • 🌐 Logo displayed on the conference website with Presenting Sponsor designation
  • 🏝️ Name/Logo featured in the printed program as Presenting Sponsor
  • 🛍️ Vendor display table near the registration/information area
  • 🎤 2-minute stage spotlight before Saturday lunch
  • 🌞 Verbal recognition at all conference dining events
Tropical Horizon Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • 🎟️🎟️ 2 Saturday tickets (includes dinner + International Speech Contest)
  • 📘 Full-page ad in the conference program
  • 🌐 Logo displayed on the conference website
  • 🏝️ Name/Logo featured in the printed program as a Horizon Sponsor
  • 🛍️ Vendor table near the registration/information area
  • 🎤 Recognition at all dining events throughout the conference
Hibiscus Harmony Sponsor - Half Page Ad
$350

Be the official sponsor of a featured conference event!
(Options include Friday sessions and Saturday events.)

Includes:

  • 🌺 Recognition as Official Event Sponsor
  • 🌴 Logo placed next to your sponsored event
  • 🎤 One (1) two-minute spotlight during your sponsored session

🌞 Half-page ad in the program

Hibiscus Harmony Sponsor - Full Page Ad
$400

Be the official sponsor of a featured conference event!
(Options include Friday sessions and Saturday events.)

Includes:

  • 🌺 Recognition as Official Event Sponsor
  • 🌴 Logo placed next to your sponsored event
  • 🎤 One (1) two-minute spotlight during your sponsored session

🌞 Full-page ad in the program (Save $100!)

Tropical Roots Sponsor - No Ad
$250

Perfect for organizations wanting strong visibility with a focused audience.

Includes:

  • 🥥 Sponsor the First-Timers’ Welcome Luau or one of our educational sessions
  • 🌺 Logo placement next to your sponsored event
  • 🎤 One (1) two-minute spotlight (live, video, or written)
  • 🌞 Optional: Add a full-page ad for $100 (Save $50!)
Tropical Roots Sponsor - Full Page Ad
$350

Perfect for organizations wanting strong visibility with a focused audience.

Includes:

  • 🥥 Sponsor the First-Timers’ Welcome Luau or one of our educational sessions
  • 🌺 Logo placement next to your sponsored event
  • 🎤 One (1) two-minute spotlight (live, video, or written)
  • 🌞 Full-page ad (Save $50!)
Donor Page Listing - $25
$25

Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.


Donor Page Listing - $50
$50

Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.


Donor Page Listing - $100
$100

Support the development of leaders across District 47!
All donors will be recognized in the Commemorative Conference Book.


Front Inside Cover
$200

8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Inside Front Cover of the Program
Portrait Layout Only

Back Inside Cover
$200

8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Inside Back Cover of the Program
Portrait Layout Only

Full Page Ad
$150

8.5"x11" Full Page Ad in the Program
Portrait Layout Only

HALF PAGE AD
$110

8.5"x5.5" 1/2 Page Ad in the Program
Landscape Layout Only

Quarter Page Ad
$65

5.5"x4.25" 1/2 Page Ad in the Program
Portrait Layout Only

VENDOR TABLES
$300

Showcase your business in person and connect with attendees as they sail through our tropical event experience.

Vendor Benefits:

  • Vendor table available Friday & Saturday
  • Premium placement near high-traffic conference areas
  • Opportunity to display products, materials, and demonstrations
  • Direct engagement with attendees from across Southeast Florida & The Bahamas
  • Vendor listing in digital program and website

Please contact us for table dimensions, setup times, and any additional needs.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!